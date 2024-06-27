More families with toddlers and pre-school-age children are visiting Punta Cana this year, while older kids are hitting historic European cities with mom and dad

MONTREAL, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - When it comes to travelling with children, Canadians know that their destination of choice will make the journey all the more enjoyable. This summer, for parents of toddlers, it means parking at a resort town in the Caribbean, while families with teens prefer experiencing the historic sight-seeing options of Europe.

Family travel: Punta Cana for the little ones, Rome for the teens

According to travel data from Air Transat, voted World's Best Leisure Airline for the sixth time at the 2024 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, and Rome in Italy are the most popular booking choices for family vacations during the peak summer season (June to August) in 2024.

For those with kids under 5, Punta Cana is the summer destination experiencing the biggest increase in bookings. But for adults travelling with older grade-schoolers or teenagers, their destination of choice is increasingly Rome.

"It is clear that in the early years of parenthood, adults want to travel where they know they can relax, recoup their energy, and set up shop next to a pool or on a beach," said Xavier Szwengler, Vice President, Marketing & Loyalty at Transat. "But once the kids grow out of strollers, more parents are prioritizing educational destinations that can broaden horizons, particularly Rome, where family vacation itineraries are never short on activities and discoveries. No matter where their adventures take them, families can trust Air Transat to provide exceptional care and service, ensuring they travel with peace of mind."

Families are very important to Air Transat. The airline offers a range of family privileges to ensure a comfortable and enjoyable journey. These include free seat selection for families so they can sit together, as well as priority check-in and boarding. Additionally, Air Transat provides a Kids Club with various benefits for children aged 2 to 11, such as on-board surprises and priority baggage handling. With these dedicated services, Air Transat makes travelling with children easier and more enjoyable, allowing families to focus on creating unforgettable memories together.

Tailored travel experience for every generation

Other Air Transat data revealed that Rome, Paris, London and Lisbon are the most popular destinations among all adult age groups this summer, though travellers 55+ heading to Portugal tend to choose Porto over Lisbon. Porto, the coastal city in the northwest of Portugal, is also surprisingly the most popular destination for travellers with a pet, as many of the activities in the region are pet friendly.

In addition to popular destinations, the latest data from Air Transat shared some interesting statistics around how different generations travel. Millennials are the most likely to do short weekend vacations, with Cancun and Punta Cana topping the list, while Gen X and Boomers prefer vacations longer than two weeks in European destinations such as Paris, Rome, Athens, Porto and Lisbon.

Millennials are also the ones who travel with the most baggage, while Boomers and Gen X prefer to book their seats in advance for peace of mind. These travellers can benefit from Option Plus for more privileges and services in economy class, such as one checked bag included, seat selection and priority services at the airport.

Solo trips: Paris and London lead the way

For travellers looking to embark on a solo trip this summer, Paris, London, Rome and Lisbon are topping the list. In fact, Paris has seen a 48 per cent increase in bookings this year, while London has seen a 39 per cent increase. For those travelling as a pair, they are favouring similar destinations, although Rome has seen a 56 per cent increase in bookings and Paris a 50 per cent one.

One thing is for sure, there is a strong appetite for travel compared to pre-pandemic years. Air Transat has a robust flight program from Montreal, Toronto and Quebec City this summer, offering more than 280 weekly non-stop flights to more than 40 destinations, including newly added flights to Lima (Peru) and Marrakech (Morocco) offered year-round.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Methodology

The data presented was sourced internally by Air Transat through proprietary systems which are designed to capture accurate and timely information related to travel bookings. The data collection period spans from November 2018 to May 2024, with a focus on bookings for June – August 2024.





Media contact : Marie-Christine Pouliot

Cheffe, relations publiques et contenu marketing

[email protected]





SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.