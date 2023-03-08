MONTREAL, March 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Transat is proud to announce that it will offer a non-stop service between Montreal and Lyon next winter, thus becoming the only airline to operate this route year-round. Canadian travellers will be able to discover or rediscover this city renowned for its gastronomy and enjoy easy access to the French Alps, a world-class ski destination. In winter 2023-2024, this route will operate three days a week from Montreal on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Air Transat already flies up to seven times per week between Montreal and Lyon in the summer season. It services a total of eight French cities including two on a year-round schedule, namely Paris and now Lyon.

"As the leading carrier between Quebec and France, it was natural for us to add Lyon and its region to our winter program," said Michèle Barre, Air Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "Route annualizations are part of our development strategy and, incidentally, our A321LR fleet is the best tool to meet this goal. We are delighted to meet the growing demand between Canada and France, which will benefit winter sports enthusiasts, business travellers and the expat community alike."

The route will be operated with new generation Airbus A321LR aircraft featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO 2 and NO x ) in their class.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted North America's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international, transborder and Canadian destinations. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). To find out more, visit airtransat.com.

Image bank: transat.com/fr-CA/corporatif/medias

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot, Senior Advisor, Public Relations and Marketing, [email protected]