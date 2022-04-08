Air Transat resumes direct flights to France's regions

Travellers can soon fly to Bordeaux , Lyon , Marseille , Nantes , Nice and Toulouse once again

The airline is also relaunching its non-stop flights to Paris from Toronto and Quebec City

Service between Montreal and Paris will be further increased with up to 14 weekly flights

MONTREAL, April 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline, is proud to announce the gradual resumption of its operations to France's regions, starting today with the departure of its first direct flight from Montreal to Marseille. From Brittany to Provence, Aquitaine and Auvergne, six destinations will be available once more to Quebec travellers in the coming weeks. Finally, in addition to gradually increasing flight frequency between Montreal and the City of Light, the airline will soon be relaunching its service to Paris from Toronto and Quebec City.

"We are very pleased to resume our flights to France's regions. These routes—most of which we operate exclusively—have been an integral part of our flight program for many years," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Transat.

He added: "The ties between Canada and France are very valuable and as our global recovery picks up speed, we look forward to meeting the significant latent demand. We know that whether travellers are going on vacation or catching up with loved ones, they really appreciate the ease of flying direct to their final destination, especially on our new-generation aircraft."

Non-stop service to France

From Montreal, Air Transat will gradually start flying back to Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse by early May. This enhanced flight program to the regions of France is, of course, in addition to the usual daily Paris service from Montreal, which will reach up to 14 flights per week in May.

The company will also resume its direct service to Paris from Toronto on May 3 and from Quebec City on April 10.

At the height of the summer season, a total of 43 weekly flights to France will be operated from Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Departure city Destination Start date No. of direct weekly flights* Montreal Bordeaux May 2 4 Montreal Lyon April 25 4 Montreal Marseille April 8 5 Montreal Nantes May 2 3 Montreal Nice May 3 2 Montreal Paris Year-round 14 Montreal Toulouse May 1 4 Quebec City Paris April 10 3 Toronto Paris May 3 4

* At the height of summer season.

Flexibility for travellers

For a limited time, customers booking flights on Eco Budget, Eco Standard or Club Standard fares will benefit from additional flexibility. They can change their travel dates and/or destination at no cost up to 24 hours before departure and simply pay the fare difference, if any.

Customers looking for maximum flexibility can opt for Eco Flex and Club Flex fares, which will allow them to make changes to their booking free of charge and obtain a refund in case of cancellation, regardless of the circumstances.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that has achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

Recent distinctions and awards

World's Best Leisure Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards

Named to Forbes World's Best Employers List

Best Employers List Best Tour Operator and Favourite Overall Supplier at the Agents' Choice Awards presented by Baxter Travel Media

Ranked as Canada's 21st best corporate citizen by Corporate Knights

Image bank: transat.com/fr-CA/corporatif/medias

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.

For further information: Marie-Ève Vallières, Advisor, Public Relations and Marketing, [email protected]