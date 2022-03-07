Starting in April, the airline will gradually restart flights to a total of 25 European destinations, including the six it currently serves

It is consolidating its position in the transatlantic and United States markets

markets At the height of the season, it will operate more than 250 direct flights weekly on 69 direct routes

MONTREAL, March 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline, is proud to announce today the relaunch of a significant number of its routes for the summer season. In particular, the company is consolidating its position in the transatlantic market and continuing to develop its services in the United States, in addition to offering flights to the South and within Canada. At the height of the summer season, it will operate more than 250 direct weekly flights on 69 direct routes.

"The numbers tell us clearly that with the gradual lifting of travel restrictions worldwide, people are more ready than ever to plan their next trip, whether to Europe, the U.S., Canada or to South destinations," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Transat. He continued: "The outlook for the summer season is favourable, and our abundant air offering, which includes the vast majority of our pre-pandemic destinations as well as exciting new routes, is enabling us to respond to the significant pent-up demand. This surge in demand has also allowed us to increase capacity on certain key routes between now and the end of the winter season."

Expanded service to Europe starting in April

From Montreal and starting in April, Air Transat will gradually resume its direct flights to 16 European destinations including, for the first time, Amsterdam. Customers will once again be able to travel non-stop to Athens, Basel-Mulhouse, Barcelona, Brussels, London, Madrid, Porto, Rome and Venice, as well as to the French provinces, including Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes, Nice and Toulouse. In addition, the airline currently offers flights to Malaga and Lisbon, as well as a daily service to Paris, which will increase to up to 14 flights per week during the summer.

From Quebec City, Air Transat will be the only airline to offer non-stop service to two European capitals: first, to Paris starting in early April and, for the very first time and exclusively, to London in May.

From Toronto, Air Transat will serve 15 European cities this summer. Flights to Amsterdam, Athens, Barcelona, Dublin, Lamezia, Paris, Rome, Venice and Zagreb will once again be offered, in addition to the flights currently operated to Glasgow, Lisbon, London, Manchester and Porto. Furthermore, due to sustained demand for southern Portugal, Air Transat will now fly to Faro year-round.

Departure city Destination Starting Montreal Athens April 30 Montreal Amsterdam* May 5 Montreal Barcelona April 13 Montreal Bordeaux May 2 Montreal Brussels May 2 Montreal Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg May 4 Montreal Lisbon Year-round Montreal London-Gatwick May 1 Montreal Lyon April 25 Montreal Madrid April 5 Montreal Malaga Year-round Montreal Marseille April 8 Montreal Nantes May 2 Montreal Nice May 3 Montreal Paris Year-round Montreal Porto May 5 Montreal Rome April 8 Montreal Toulouse May 1 Montreal Venice May 5 Quebec City Paris April 10 Quebec City London* May 11 Toronto Amsterdam April 13 Toronto Athens May 1 Toronto Barcelona May 3 Toronto Faro Year-round Toronto Glasgow Year-round Toronto Lisbon Year-round Toronto London Year-round Toronto Manchester Year-round Toronto Paris May 3 Toronto Porto Year-round Toronto Dublin April 11 Toronto Rome April 16 Toronto Lamezia June 8 Toronto Venice May 2 Toronto Zagreb May 7

*New route

Heading to the U.S. sun

Air Transat will land in California for the first time in its history, serving both San Francisco and Los Angeles from Montreal. And given the unfaltering popularity of Florida, the airline will be operating several of its flights year-round; namely, flights from Montreal to Fort Lauderdale and Miami, from Quebec City to Fort Lauderdale, and from Toronto to Fort Lauderdale and Orlando, will now be offered throughout the year.

Departure city Destination Starting Montreal Fort Lauderdale Year-round Montreal Los Angeles* May 16 Montreal Miami Year-round Montreal Orlando Year-round Montreal San Francisco* May 19 Quebec City Fort Lauderdale Year-round Toronto Fort Lauderdale Year-round Toronto Orlando Year-round

*New route

Even more domestic flights and connections

Interest in domestic flights is not fading and all indications are that travel within Canada will still be popular this summer. That is why Air Transat will offer an enhanced flight program between Montreal, Toronto, Quebec City, Calgary and Vancouver.

These flights will also provide many Canadians access to international flights via connections in Toronto and Montreal.

Route Starting Montreal – Calgary May 2 Montreal – Québec April 10 Montreal – Toronto Year-round Montreal – Vancouver May 1 Toronto – Calgary May 1 Toronto – Vancouver May 1



The South, always popular even in summer

Because Canadians remain fond of the South even during the summer season, Air Transat will offer a wide selection of its most popular destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean from Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Departure city Destination Starting Montreal Cancun Year-round Montreal Cayo Coco Year-round Montreal Holguin Year-round Montreal Montego Bay Year-round Montreal Port-au-Prince Year-round Montreal Puerto Plata Year-round Montreal Punta Cana Year-round Montreal Samana Year-round Montreal Santa Clara Year-round Montreal Varadero Year-round Quebec City Cancun Year-round Quebec City Punta Cana Year-round Toronto Cancun Year-round Toronto Cayo Coco Year-round Toronto Holguin Year-round Toronto Puerto Plata Year-round Toronto Punta Cana Year-round Toronto Santa Clara Year-round Toronto Varadero Year-round



Flexibility for travellers

For a limited time, customers booking flights on Eco Budget, Eco Standard or Club Standard fares will benefit from additional flexibility. They will be able to change their travel dates and/or destination free of charge up to 24 hours prior to departure and will have to pay only the difference in fare, if any.

Customers looking for maximum flexibility can purchase Eco Flex and Club Flex fares (flights) or Option Flex Extra (packages). This will allow them to make changes to their booking free of charge and obtain a refund in the event of cancellation, regardless of the circumstances.

