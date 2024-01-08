Tentative agreement to be presented to members and subject to a vote imminently

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat announces it has reached a new tentative agreement with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE), representing its 2,100 flight attendants, following five days of intensive discussions. The offer will be presented to members imminently and, if accepted, will take effect as collective agreement for the next five years.

"We are happy to have concluded a new tentative agreement that satisfies both parties and that will enable Air Transat to remain competitive. In response to the unforeseen rejection of the first tentative agreement last week, we immediately returned to the bargaining table to explore all possible solutions. We are confident that this new offer will meet our flight attendants' expectations and will adequately reflect their interests," says Julie Lamontagne, Chief People, Communications and Sustainability Officer of Transat.

Air Transat will not comment on the details of the tentative agreement, out of respect for the process and the members who must still vote on the agreement.

At this time, all Air Transat flights are maintained. Travellers can find more information on the Air Transat website: https://www.airtransat.com/en-CA/news/unionnegotiations. Further updates will be issued as the situation evolves.

To track flight status, download the Air Transat mobile app or visit www.airtransat.com/en-CA/travel-information/flight-status-and-schedule.

