The airline inaugurated yesterday its exclusive non-stop flights between Montreal and Marrakech

MONTREAL, June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat , voted the World's Best Leisure Airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards, proudly operated its first flight connecting YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport to Marrakech-Menara International Airport (TS396) last night. This exclusive non-stop service, the only one between Canada and Marrakech, will operate year-round: twice weekly during the summer (until October) and once weekly during the winter (from November to April).

"We are extremely proud to introduce this new route between Montreal and Marrakech, an initiative that not only enhances our destination offerings but also strengthens our mission of bringing people closer together. This direct route will allow the Moroccan diaspora to reunite more easily with their loved ones while offering Canadian travellers a unique opportunity to discover the cultural and historical wonders of Morocco. This is a major milestone in our history, demonstrating our commitment to creating memorable and meaningful travel experiences," said Joseph Adamo, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Transat.

This service is complemented by packages, guided tours, and à la carte hotels to meet all the needs of travel enthusiasts.

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is delighted to welcome this first direct service to Marrakech offered by our partner Air Transat, which will allow travellers to discover a destination rich in history and culture. And we're even prouder to be the first airport in North America to offer non-stop service to this must-see French-speaking city," said Karl Brochu, Vice President, Airport Operation and Air Services Development at Aéroports de Montréal. "This year-round service will benefit not only Montréal's large Moroccan community but also all travellers looking for unforgettable memories. We would like to thank all the Air Transat teams who have worked tirelessly to develop this route, which once again confirms YUL's status as a major hub for international air travel."

These flights will be operated, notably, with its new-generation Airbus A321LR aircraft, featuring spacious cabins, state-of-the-art in-seat entertainment systems, and the lowest fuel consumption and greenhouse gas emissions (CO2 and NOx) in their category.

Travellers flying with Air Transat benefit from over 35 years of experience and award-winning expertise, having been named the World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax five times. On board, they enjoy a warm service, whether in Economy Class or Club Class, with fare options to suit all needs. Additionally, Air Transat is known for its reliability and frequent on-time departures, ensuring a pleasant and worry-free travel experience.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East and West coasts of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Recent distinctions and awards

Named World's Best Leisure Airline for the fifth time at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards

Among Canada's Best Employers and Best Employers for Diversity according to Forbes's ranking

