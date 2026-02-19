New Flights to the South from Quebec City, Windsor, Charlottetown, and Fredericton



MONTREAL, Feb. 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted the 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, is celebrating an important milestone in its winter program with the launch of several new seasonal routes. In recent weeks, the airline has inaugurated new non-stop flights to the South from Quebec City, Windsor, Charlottetown and Fredericton, thereby expanding access to popular sun destinations for travellers from Eastern Canada and Southern Ontario.

Aurélien Anzala, Director of Development at the Guadeloupe Islands Tourism Board; Marc-André Bédard, Vice President, Business Development and Technologies at YQB; Emma-Jeanne Bouchard, Director, Commercial and Air Services Development at YQB; accompanied by crew members of the very first TS694 flight. (CNW Group/Transat A.T. Inc.)

"The addition of Pointe-à-Pitre from Quebec City brings to fifteen the number of destinations offered by Air Transat this winter from Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport and illustrates our commitment to investing where demand is strong while maintaining our network's balance," said Sebastian Ponce, Chief Revenue Officer at Transat. "By also increasing departures from cities like Windsor, Charlottetown and Fredericton, we bring even more Canadians closer to the vacation destinations they love."

A new direct link between Quebec City and Guadeloupe

On February 18, Air Transat operated its inaugural flight between Quebec City (YQB) and Pointe‑à‑Pitre (PTP), becoming the only airline to offer non-stop service between the two cities. The departure took place in the new Air Transat zone at Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, a venue designed to inspire travel and featuring, among other things, a children's play area. Operated every Wednesday until April 29, 2026, this flight creates a new direct connection to Guadeloupe, a region renowned for its vibrant culture, tropical landscapes and warm atmosphere.

The route is operated with the Airbus A321LR, a modern aircraft known for its efficiency and comfort. Travellers enjoy a thoughtfully designed cabin, ergonomic seating and a state-of-the-art inflight entertainment system, both in Economy Class and Club Class.

"We are delighted to celebrate the launch of this non-stop flight between Québec City and Pointe-à-Pitre," mentioned Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB. "This new service to the Guadeloupe Islands, which brings Air Transat's total to nearly fifteen sun destinations offered from YQB this winter, reflects our commitment to providing diverse and attractive options for travellers from the Québec City region. We thank Air Transat for their ongoing trust and are confident that this new offering will meet our customers' expectations for their winter getaways."

Flights to the South from Windsor, Charlottetown and Fredericton

Air Transat has also celebrated the first flights of three new seasonal routes, now active for the winter period:

Windsor (YQG) – Punta Cana (PUJ)

The inaugural flight took off on December 19, 2025. The service is offered every Friday until April 10, 2026. Charlottetown (YYG) – Cancún (CUN)

The route was inaugurated on February 18, 2026. One weekly flight is offered every Wednesday until April 22, 2026. Fredericton (YFC) – Cancún (CUN)

The first departure also took place on February 18, 2026, with flights offered every Wednesday until April 22, 2026.

These new travel options allow vacationers from the Maritimes and Southern Ontario to fly directly to the South while enjoying the simplicity of Transat's all‑inclusive packages.

Positive feedback across the network

"Air Transat is a terrific partner for YQG, and the local community has embraced both Air Transat and Punta Cana. The collaboration and re-introduction of Air Transat to our market have been seamless and overwhelmingly positive," highlighted Mark Galvin, President and CEO, YQG-Windsor International Airport.

"We're thrilled to welcome Air Transat to Charlottetown Airport and to celebrate this inaugural flight to Cancun. This new service expands travel options for Islanders and strengthens our role as a gateway to exciting global destinations. We value Air Transat's confidence in our market and look forward to building a strong partnership that delivers more choice and convenience for our passengers," stated Doug Newson, CEO, Charlottetown Airport Authority.

"We're delighted to welcome Air Transat to the Fredericton community with the return of its non-stop service to Cancun," added Jacques Fournier, Director of Commercial Development at the Fredericton International Airport Authority. "This route gives travellers from New Brunswick even more choices and convenience when planning their winter escape from YFC."

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal in 1987, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

