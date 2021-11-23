More than 135 additional destinations are now available to Air Transat customers

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat, named World's Best Leisure Airline, is pleased to announce the launch of its new connectair by Air Transat service. Using this virtual interlining platform, travellers can now combine Air Transat flights with flights from partner airlines such as British airline easyJet and Colombian airline Avianca to travel to even more destinations in Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, and Central and South America. Additional partners will gradually join the platform to enrich the range of destinations.

"With connectair by Air Transat , we are becoming the first Canadian airline to offer a virtual interlining service. This platform is enabling us to expand our range with trusted partners and offer consumers a simple and efficient purchasing experience. We are adding a total of more than 135 new exotic and faraway destinations to the 60 or so we already offer in the South, the United States, Europe and Canada," said Annick Guérard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Transat. She added: "This new service, perfectly aligned with our network development ambitions, enables us to better meet the needs of our passengers and to expand internationally, in anticipation of the increased demand expected in 2022."

With a single booking on the connectair.airtransat.com website, travellers can access a wider range of destinations using the technology developed by Dohop, which offers the best connection options and attractive fares depending on the departure and destination cities. The booking also includes a protection in case of flight delay or cancellation, ensuring that travellers arrive at their destination as quickly as possible. This guarantee, called Dohop Connect, will provide a replacement flight at no extra cost.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 35 years ago, Air Transat is a leading leisure travel brand. Voted World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards, it flies to international and Canadian destinations, striving to serve its customers with enthusiasm and friendliness at every stage of their trip or stay, and emphasizing safety throughout. It is renewing its fleet with the greenest aircraft in their category as part of a commitment to a healthier environment, knowing that this is essential to its operations and the magnificent destinations it offers. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc., a world-renowned holiday travel provider that achieved Travelife certification in 2018 in recognition of its sustainability commitments.

