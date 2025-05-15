MONTREAL, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, voted the 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by Skytrax, continues to enhance its winter program with the addition of three new departure points in Canada. Starting in winter 2025-2026, travellers from Windsor (YQG) will enjoy weekly flights to Punta Cana (PUJ), while those from Charlottetown (YYG) and Fredericton (YFC) will have access to a new route to Cancún (CUN).

"The addition of Windsor, Charlottetown and Fredericton to our winter flight program demonstrates our commitment to expanding our network in the Canadian market," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "Thanks to optimized operations, we are strengthening our leadership position in Cancún and Punta Cana, while increasing our brand presence in Eastern Canada and Southern Ontario."

Departures from Windsor to Punta Cana will be offered every Friday from December 19, 2025, to April 10, 2026. Then, starting February 18, 2026, flights from Charlottetown and Fredericton to Cancún will be offered every Wednesday, until April 22, 2026.

These new routes will offer travellers from these regions direct access to these popular sun destinations, as well as the simplicity of Transat's signature all-inclusive packages.

Details of Air Transat's full winter 2025-2026 program will be announced soon.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

Image bank: transat.com/en-CA/corporate/media

For further information: Marie-Christine Pouliot

Manager, Public Relations & Content Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Transat A.T. Inc.