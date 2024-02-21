MONTREAL, Feb. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - CF Montréal and Air Transat have joined forces to form a multi-year partnership, starting with the 2024 season. This is the first collaboration of its kind for both the airline and the MLS soccer club, marking a mutual commitment to promoting the sport and the Montreal community, while extending their reach to new audiences.

"We are delighted and proud to team up with Air Transat, a Quebec flagship company that shares our values and, like us, contributes to uniting communities with distinctive experiences," said CF Montréal President and CEO Gabriel Gervais. "By collaborating with this partner of excellence and a leader in its field, CF Montréal joins forces with a major player in Quebec Inc. This association with Air Transat, a major local player, illustrates our shared commitment to excellence in our respective fields."

"By becoming an official partner of CF Montréal, we are celebrating a community, a spirit, a city," said Joseph Adamo, Transat's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. "This partnership is a powerful affirmation of our Montreal identity, a city that has seen us born and grow, and which is the beating heart of our operations. Air Transat has always been more than an airline; it's an ambassador of our city and a bridge between cultures, in the image of soccer, the world's most practiced sport."

Celebrating the start of a new era

To kick off this partnership, Air Transat and CF Montréal are launching several initiatives this season. Among them, fans will have the chance to experience the bonding of these two universes through a contest offering two supporters the chance to cheer on CF Montréal at an important away match, on March 10 against Inter Miami CF. This contest is the first step in a series of activations that will bring Club supporters closer to worldwide travel enthusiasts.

From the opening match presented by Air Transat at Stade Saputo on April 13, fans will be able to feel the impact of this partnership with an on-field fan activation during the game and the introduction of the Air Transat Star of the Match, a moment when the best player of each match will be honoured.

About CF Montréal

Founded in 1992 and having completed its first season in 1993, CF Montréal is a professional soccer club playing in MLS since 2012. It has won the Canadian Championship five times (2008, 2013, 2014, 2019, 2021) and reached the final of the Concacaf Champions League in 2015, as well as the quarter-finals in 2009 and 2022. CF Montréal plays its home games at Stade Saputo, a soccer-specific stadium with a capacity of 19,619.

In 2010, the organization established the CF Montréal Academy, a soccer training centre with over 100 players. CF Montréal was the first professional club in North America to offer a sports-study program. The Club's development structure also includes U13 and U14 Pre-Academy teams. The Club's network of Partner Clubs (CIP) and regional programs also enable the Club to reach nearly 1,000 additional U8 to U12 players. The women's program was introduced to the Club's Academy on May 31, 2023.

Through the Montreal Impact Foundation, which celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023, CF Montréal is deeply involved in the community. Its mission is to organize and support activities to improve the quality of life of children and families from underserved communities. In particular, it provides sports facilities to promote physical activity and social integration.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand, voted by customers as the world's best leisure airline at the 2023 Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, East and West America, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is renowned for the excellence of its customer service. Renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to an environmentally conscious travel industry. Headquartered in Montreal, with major airport hubs at YUL Montreal-Trudeau International Airport and Pearson Airport (YYZ). It employs 5,000 people who share the same raison d'être: to reduce the distances that separate us. Air Transat is a subsidiary of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

