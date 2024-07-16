The airline expands its service to Mexico from Montreal and Quebec City

MONTREAL, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Transat announces the launch of two non-stop routes to Tulum, Mexico, from Montreal and Quebec City. From Montreal, this seasonal service will operate from December 19, 2024, to April 27, 2025, with three departures per week on Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays. From Quebec City, flights will be offered every Saturday from December 21, 2024, to April 26, 2025.

Tulum joins four other destinations in Mexico served by Air Transat: Acapulco, Cancún, Cozumel and Puerto Vallarta.

"This new service to Tulum is an important step in our development and diversification strategy in Mexico, one of our most important markets in the South. By adding Tulum as our third destination in Quintana Roo, we are responding to the growing demand for this region, while strengthening our position as the leader in travel to the South from Montreal and Quebec City," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer.

For its part, Transat will offer all-inclusive packages at over 15 carefully selected hotel partners. Packages can be booked through all standard channels, including transat.com. Flights can be booked everywhere except on airtransat.com, where they will be available shortly.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 36 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2024 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the East coast of the U.S, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. By renewing its fleet with the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category, Air Transat is committed to a more sustainable travel industry. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has near 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

