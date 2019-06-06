Air Transat announces the new features of its winter 2019-2020 flight program

The carrier will add New Orleans, Louisiana, to its list of destinations and will serve Madrid and Malaga, Spain, year round

MONTREAL, June 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Transat today announced the new features of its flight program for winter 2019–2020, effective November 1, and is continuing to develop its service to the Caribbean, Mexico, Central and South America, Florida and Louisiana, offering over 30 Sun destinations as well as several European regions. In addition, the carrier will add new Airbus A321neoLR aircraft to its operations this winter.

"Bringing our Airbus A321neoLRs into our fleet in winter 2019–2020 will give us greater flexibility, which will help us reinforce our leadership in Quebec, strengthen our presence in Ontario and return in force in the Canadian West," says Annick Guérard, Chief Operating Officer, Transat. "We will therefore be adding new destinations out of Vancouver, including Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, and Costa Rica," she adds.

Even more new routes and destinations

This winter, the airline will introduce new destinations and routes out of several regions of the country. Air Transat will now be the only airline to offer a direct flight from Montreal to New Orleans, Louisiana, with two direct flights per week beginning in November.

In the West, Air Transat will refocus a significant portion of its operations on Vancouver, becoming the only carrier to serve Fort Lauderdale, Florida (two direct flights a week). In addition, the airline will offer new flights to San José and Liberia, Costa Rica (two flights a week), and reintroduce a direct flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In Ontario, the carrier will increase its presence, including a new direct flight to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, from London. A new direct flight to Santa Clara, Cuba, from Hamilton will also be added, as well as an additional direct flight to Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, for a total of two direct flights a week.

More flights to Florida and sustained frequency to the Dominican Republic and Mexico

Air Transat will be investing in Florida, with a focus on Fort Lauderdale. Daily direct flights will now be offered from Montreal during peak season as well as an increased frequency from Quebec City (five direct flights a week).

Air Transat will enhance its program with an additional direct flight to Puerto Plata out of Montreal (five direct flights weekly). Punta Cana will also benefit from an additional direct flight out of Hamilton (two direct flights a week), in addition to existing daily direct flights out of Montreal and Toronto.

To Mexico, Air Transat will be offering an additional direct flight to Puerto Vallarta out of Calgary, for a total of four direct flights a week, in addition to its daily direct flights to Cancun/Riviera Maya from Montreal and Toronto.

Winter in Europe

Beginning in winter 2019–2020, Air Transat will fly year-round to Madrid and Malaga, Spain, out of Montreal (two direct flights a week, respectively) as well as out of Toronto and Vancouver through connecting flights in addition to its daily direct flight from Montreal to Paris, France.

Out of Toronto, the airline will offer its two weekly direct flights to Glasgow and Manchester, United Kingdom, year-round and will extend the flight season until mid-January for Barcelona, Spain (two flights a week), and Rome, Italy (two direct flights a week), in addition to offering daily flights to London, United Kingdom.

Domestic and connecting flights for more options

Air Transat's domestic flights program, which connects several of Canada's major cities, will offer a wider choice of transatlantic destinations through connecting flights and will also give Canadians a chance to discover their own vast country. The carrier will continue its daily flights between Montreal and Toronto, in addition to its seven direct flights a week between Vancouver and Toronto and its three weekly direct flights between Montreal and Vancouver.

