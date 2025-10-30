MONTREAL, Oct. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Transat, named the World's Best Leisure Airline in 2025 by Skytrax, is enhancing its summer 2026 program with a new non-stop service between Montreal (YUL) and Agadir (AGA). This addition strengthens Air Transat's presence in Morocco and responds to the strong demand from leisure travellers and the Moroccan community in Quebec.



"Morocco is more popular than ever, both for its landscapes and rich culture, as well as for the diaspora ties that unite our two regions," said Sebastian Ponce, Transat's Chief Revenue Officer. "With this non-stop service to Agadir, we are offering a simple, fast and friendly connection, true to Air Transat's promise to make travel inspiring and enjoyable every step of the way."



Located on Morocco's Atlantic coast, Agadir is a seaside destination renowned for its long beaches and warm hospitality. This new service naturally complements Air Transat's existing route to Marrakech, making the airline the only North American carrier offering non-stop flights to Agadir.



The flight will operate every Friday from June 12 to October 23, 2026, aboard an Airbus A321LR. It is designed to meet the needs of vacationers seeking sunshine, as well as members of the Moroccan community travelling to visit family and friends.



Increased Frequency on Key Transatlantic Routes

To meet growing demand, Air Transat is also increasing the frequency of several transatlantic routes in its network. These additions will improve connections with Porter Airlines' expanding network, further strengthening connectivity via Toronto.

Route Updated frequency* Toronto (YYZ) – Berlin (BER) 3 flights/week (+1) Toronto (YYZ) – Lima (LIM) 3 flights/week (+1) Toronto (YYZ) – Istanbul (IST) 3 flights/week (+1)

* Number of flights shown represents peak-season service and year-over-year variations.

Flights are available for booking now. More exciting updates for summer 2026 will be announced soon.

About Air Transat

Founded in Montreal 37 years ago, Air Transat is a leading travel brand voted 2025 World's Best Leisure Airline by passengers at the Skytrax World Airline Awards. Its program offers access to international destinations, mainly in Europe, the Caribbean, the east coast of the United States, South America and North Africa. Air Transat is recognized for its excellent customer service. Its fleet includes some of the most energy-efficient aircraft in their category. Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), it has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ). www.airtransat.com

