TUSTIN, Calif., April 30, 2024 /CNW/ -- SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that Air Systems International, a Chesapeake, VA-based leading manufacturer of air filtration, ventilation, and portable area lighting solutions, has chosen SYSPRO to gain deeper visibility into their operations and support growth.

Air Systems International Chooses SYSPRO ERP Software to Modernize Technology Stack and Set Foundation for Growth

Air Systems sought to replace an outdated system they'd been operating on for more than 30 years. The company's goal was to gain stronger control over their supply chain, enable modern MRP and purchasing automation, and deploy a system that would enable them to integrate with electronic data interchange (EDI) so Air Systems could automate orders and invoices from key customers. Additionally, Air Systems wanted a cloud-based system, which would cut their server footprint in half.

After a competitive process that involved multiple major vendors, Air Systems selected SYSPRO and its partner, Lonehill Systems. Together, Lonehill and SYSPRO demonstrated they could provide the capabilities, technology and deployment requirements at the right price point. Air Systems also experienced firsthand the level of service and attention they would receive as a SYSPRO and Lonehill customer.

"As a small company, we were concerned that we'd get lost and overlooked at a large ERP vendor," said Air Systems' general manager Steve Holt. "SYSPRO and Lonehill were the only vendors of those we considered who visited our facility, and it was clear that they not only had a strong technology platform, but also understood our business and industry. We know we've found a great partner who can help us build the ERP foundation we need to accelerate our growth."

"SYSPRO and our partners know the manufacturing and distribution business backwards and forwards," said Brian Rainboth, CEO, SYSPRO Americas. "We're built to serve the midmarket, and we pride ourselves on the level of service we provide our customers. We're looking forward to playing a key role in Air Systems' future success."

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO's team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents –SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

