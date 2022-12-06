AIR MILES Welcomes Neo Financial to the Program, Offering New Opportunity to Earn Miles

New partnership further demonstrates AIR MILES' commitment to providing choice and flexibility through a shared commitment with Neo in leveraging technology to make every day more rewarding

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) is announcing today a new partnership agreement with Neo Financial (Neo), adding the Canadian-born company to its expanding roster of partners. With a variety of products designed to reinvent how Canadians spend, save and grow their money, the Neo partnership signals an exciting new way for AIR MILES collectors to get value from the program.

Neo Financial is a Canadian technology company that offers consumers tech-first financial tools to spend, save, invest, buy a home, and more. The partnership between AIR MILES and Neo Financial opens a variety of opportunities for collectors to earn Miles on their money and create new value streams for collectors. At launch, the first offer collectors can take advantage of is earning 1,000 Miles when closing a new or refinanced mortgage with Neo Financial.

"Our commitment to establishing brand partnerships that unlock value across every major consumer vertical - from grocery shopping to buying a house and everything in between - has helped build a network of more than 300 brands. Our open and flexible partnership models continue to enhance the AIR MILES value proposition in our pursuit of helping Canadians get more from every dollar spent," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Together with Neo, a brand that shares our commitment for digital transformation and technology that positively impacts the lives of Canadians, we see tremendous opportunity to create value for our collectors."

Beyond the launch offer, Neo and AIR MILES' commitment of enhancing consumer value through technology and innovation will allow the partners to leverage this relationship to create exciting new earning opportunities over the course of their agreement.

"Neo prides itself in harnessing the power of technology and innovation to help people get more out of their money and are proud to be joining forces with a company who shares these values," says Andrew Chau, Co-Founder and CEO of Neo Financial. "Our partnership with AIR MILES will allow us to connect more Canadians with our Neo products and help make their everyday life more rewarding."

This new partnership announcement comes amidst a wave of new earning opportunities for AIR MILES collectors and reinforces the momentum the brand is experiencing. The partnership with Neo demonstrates AIR MILES' ability to offer earning opportunities across an expansive range of industries.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca .

About Neo Financial

Neo Financial is a technology company simplifying finances through reimagined spending, savings, investing, and rewards. Founded in 2019 by the co-founders of SkipTheDishes, Neo has raised more than $299 million in funding from top-tier investors and has been recognized as one of the top tech startups in Canada by LinkedIn. In May 2022, Neo reached "unicorn" valuation, one of the fastest companies in Canadian history to do so.

Through partnerships with leading financial institutions, Neo provides members with a safe and secure way to spend, save, and invest. Neo's credit card is issued by ATB Financial and backed by the Mastercard® network, and the Neo Money account is provided by Concentra Bank, a CDIC member institution, and is eligible for CDIC deposit protection. Neo is headquartered in Winnipeg and Calgary, and is backed by top investors across North America. To learn more, visit neofinancial.com .

