AIR MILES welcomes global streaming giant DAZN to the program

AIR MILES collectors can now earn Miles when activating a new DAZN subscription and gain access to elite and emerging sports content, including the NFL playoffs, UEFA Champions League, and the best in boxing

TORONTO, Dec. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - As sports fans turn their attention from the World Cup to NFL playoffs, the AIR MILES® Reward Program (AIR MILES) is announcing its latest partnership with leading sports entertainment platform, DAZN. AIR MILES collectors will be able to earn Reward MilesTM when activating a new subscription with DAZN until February 28, 2023, bringing more value to sports fans across the country.

Founded in the UK and now a globally recognized brand, DAZN streams live and on-demand sports content in more than 200 countries and territories. For viewers in Canada, this includes access to every National Football League (NFL) game, including the upcoming Super Bowl LVII 2023, amongst other major global sports leagues, such as UEFA Champions League, MLB Network, and more.

"In the spirit of bringing the most value possible to our collectors, we're continuing to look for earning opportunities that transcend what consumers expect from loyalty programs. Our partnership with DAZN is the latest example of this, bringing the world of sports into living rooms across the country and Miles into collector accounts," says Shawn Stewart, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "Just as DAZN has made sports streaming a seamless and more accessible experience, our partnership seeks to bring earning opportunities to a wider group of collectors, throughout various aspects of their everyday lives."

"Partnerships have played an integral role in our mission to become the world's leading sports platform, and we're looking forward to working closely with AIR MILES," says Norm Lem, SVP Revenue, DAZN Canada. "Partnering with such an organization means bringing a more rewarding premium sports experience to Canadian fans, which is one of our biggest priorities."

At launch, AIR MILES collectors will earn 150 Bonus Miles when activating a new annual subscription with DAZN through airmilesshops.ca or when using their linked Mastercard by February 28, 2023. Terms apply.

To learn more about AIR MILES, visit airmiles.ca or download the AIR MILES app today.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with millions of active collector accounts. AIR MILES collectors earn Reward Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global, and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. This activity powers an unmatched data asset that, along with world-class analytics and marketing capabilities, enables clients to accelerate their marketing activities and ROI. The AIR MILES Reward Program gives collectors the flexibility and choice to use Reward Miles on aspirational rewards such as merchandise, travel, events, and attractions, or instantly on everyday essentials, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating partner locations. For more information, visit www.airmiles.ca .

About DAZN Group

DAZN Group is one of the fastest growing sports media companies in the world. Headquartered in the UK and with employees in over 25 countries, our businesses touch every aspect of the way fans engage with sports; from production, through to content distribution and commercialization. DAZN Group is home to DAZN, the leading global sport destination, as well as the popular sport portal, DAZN News.

DAZN is leading the charge to give sports fans around the world access to sports entertainment anytime, anywhere. DAZN is available on most connected devices including smart TVs, set-top boxes, streaming sticks, smartphones, tablets, PCs and game consoles, ensuring that fans have access to ground-breaking rights catalogue and slate of incredible content. Live in more than 200 countries and territories, DAZN can be accessed on Samsung, LG, Sony and Panasonic Smart TVs and on Games Consoles including Playstation and Xbox. Subscribers also have access to DAZN on their Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Google Chromecast and Apple TV and can find the app on their iPhone, iPad, android and mobile.

Visit www.dazngroup.com for more information.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: Allie Martin, [email protected], 905-749-0228