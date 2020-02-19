AIR MILES® and Samsung Expand Partnership, Giving Collectors More Ways to Get Miles on the Latest Mobile Devices

AIR MILES Collectors can now get Miles on Samsung mobile technology, including the recently announced and highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the AIR MILES Reward Program and Samsung Canada announced an exciting new expansion of their existing partnership. Launching alongside pre-orders of the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S20 5G series, the latest device line-up in Samsung Canada's mobile portfolio, AIR MILES Collectors and Samsung fans now have the opportunity to get Miles when purchasing leading-edge mobile technology products. This includes Samsung smartphones and tablets, as well as wearables and accessories available at samsung.com/ca.

"The expansion of the AIR MILES partnership with Samsung Canada is a true testament to the power of two leading brands coming together to identify new ways to reward Canadians on the products they know and love," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "We are thrilled to provide our Collectors with a valuable and relevant program enhancement that suits their lifestyles and brings them closer to moments of reward."

"We're thrilled to be working with AIR MILES to further enhance Samsung customers' experience," said Steven Cull, Director of Mobile Product Management and Strategy, Samsung Electronics Canada.

"With the expanded partnership, Canadians will be rewarded across the entire Samsung Galaxy ecosystem. AIR MILES Collectors will get Miles for using Samsung Pay on their Galaxy devices, and for purchasing Samsung mobile devices, tablets, wearables and accessories."

Collectors now get 1 Mile for every $20 spent on mobile devices including smartphones and tablets, as well as wearables and accessories purchased online at Samsung.com/ca. These enhancements are part of a pivotal expansion of the existing partnership that will continue to allow Collectors to get Miles through the Samsung Pay app and use Miles for Samsung products through the AIR MILES merchandise catalogue.

Since 1992, AIR MILES has continued to evolve to meet the demands of Collectors across Canada, providing a simple, valuable and relevant experience that makes it easy to get and use Miles on rewards that matter most to them. For more information, please visit www.airmiles.ca.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2019, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Admired Brands" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. List of "Best Brands Worldwide". Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com.

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility and choice to use Miles on aspirational Rewards, such as Merchandise, Travel, Events or Attractions, or instantly, in-store or online, through AIR MILES Cash at participating Partner locations. For more information, please visit www.airmiles.ca.

SOURCE AIR MILES Reward Program

For further information: For media inquiries: Abby Fong, North Strategic, 647-404-5668, [email protected]

Related Links

www.airmiles.ca

