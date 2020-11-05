AIR MILES launches the It's-Been-A-Year Event, giving access to the Rewards Canadians want, for fewer Miles

With AIR MILES experiencing double-digit growth in merchandise redemptions, the loyalty Program is providing Collectors with category-wide deals for fewer Miles.

TORONTO, Nov. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - The AIR MILES Reward Program, Canada's most recognized loyalty program, announced today that it's giving nearly 11-million Collectors access to more than 1,000 Merchandise Rewards for fewer Miles. At a time when Canadians need a little more support in stretching their budget, especially as we approach the holiday season, AIR MILES Collectors can now use less Miles to reward themselves (or others) with amazing products from brands like Samsung, Dyson, Keurig, Sony, and more.

The It's-Been-A-Year Event is part of the Program's ongoing strategy to address evolving customer expectations while ensuring its Reward offerings reflect what Canadians truly need from a loyalty program. In a year in which Canadians are looking for Rewards beyond travel and out-of-home entertainment, AIR MILES continues to meet that need by adding varied options and more value for its Collectors.

Throughout 2020, AIR MILES has bolstered its Rewards portfolio with the addition of highly sought-after brands including Spotify, PlayStation, Nintendo, Uber Eats, and Cineplex Digital Rental Bundles. And every day the positive response by Collectors to these announcements is signalled by AIR MILES's continued growth in both its merchandise and donation categories.

"We recognize how challenging this year has been for many Canadians. As we looked at the sustained growth we are experiencing in merchandise redemptions, we saw an opportunity to double down on our commitment to rewarding Canadians every day by making products from every category of our Merchandise Catalogue available for fewer Miles," said Blair Cameron, President, AIR MILES Reward Program. "More than ever, we want our Collectors to experience the value and flexibility that exists with our Program, especially now, when many Canadians are simply looking for a break."

In a survey about holiday spending, one in three Collectors indicated they plan to redeem more Miles this season, with merchandise being the primary category of interest.1 Additionally, more than half of Collectors reported that they'll be doing more online shopping due to convenience and safety.1 Putting these survey results together with the fact that more than 80 percent of Collectors reported they'll be staying close to home for the holidays,1 the It's-Been-A-Year Event couldn't come at a better time.

From now until the end of the year, Collectors can shop every category of the Merchandise Catalogue using fewer Miles – with Gold Collectors using up to 5% fewer Miles and Onyx Collectors using up to 10% fewer Miles. And, with more than 1,000 products to choose from, Collectors can use Miles not only for holiday gift-giving or stay-cation essentials, but also for treating themselves to something that'll make spending time at home more rewarding.

To learn more and reward yourself today, visit airmiles.ca.

1Source: AIR MILES Reward Program (October – November 2020, n. 1,446)

About the AIR MILES Reward Program

The AIR MILES Reward Program is Canada's most recognized loyalty program, with nearly 11 million active Collector Accounts, representing approximately two-thirds of all Canadian households. AIR MILES Collectors get Miles at more than 300 leading Canadian, global and online brands, and at thousands of retail and service locations across the country. It is the only loyalty program of its kind to give Collectors the flexibility to use Miles on aspirational Rewards such as merchandise, travel, events or attractions; or, to use Miles for everyday essentials, in-store or online, at participating Partner locations.

For more information or to become a Collector, visit airmiles.ca.

