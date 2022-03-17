"Today's announcement by the federal government is excellent news for the entire travel and tourism industry, which are important contributors to the Canadian economy. People are eager to travel and reconnect with their loved ones, and the end of pre-departure testing will provide travellers with more certainty, allowing them to plan their next trip with more confidence and without the worry of incurring additional costs. Canada now joins other countries around the world in reopening and we look ahead to the summer travel season. The removal of pre-departure testing requirements will continue to accelerate and stimulate the recovery of Canada's travel and tourism industry, which we are committed to help rebuild through the restoration of our global network," said David Rheault, Vice-President, Government and Community Relations at Air Canada.

"As Canada's global airline, Air Canada has led the way in advocating and continually adopting science-based measures to keep its customers and employees safe. Safety is our top priority, and we are proud to be one of the first airlines in the world, and the only airline in Canada, to receive the Diamond certification from the APEX Health Safety, the highest level of recognition for hygiene, cleanliness, and attention to public health guidelines."

Air Canada's recovery remains strong and well underway. The airline has expanded its domestic, transborder, Europe and South Pacific international route networks, giving customers by far the widest choice of routings and destinations of any Canadian carrier this summer. Air Canada is offering new service on four transborder and three domestic routes, restoring 41 North American routes and will operate to 51 Canadian and 46 U.S. airports. Internationally, the airline is relaunching 33 routes to Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including popular destinations such as Barcelona, Copenhagen, Madrid, Milan and Venice. Air Canada is also expanding its South Pacific network with the return of daily service to Sydney and resumption of services to both Brisbane and Auckland.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking from the independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which in 2021 also named Air Canada as having the Best Airline Staff in North America, Best Airline Staff in Canada, Best Business Class Lounge in North America, as well as an Excellence award for its handling of COVID-19. Also in 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

SOURCE Air Canada

SOURCE Air Canada