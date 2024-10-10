Contract recognizes pilot contributions, sets foundation for airline's growth

MONTREAL, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today said that it welcomes the result of a vote by its more than 5,200 pilots, represented by the Air Line Pilots Association, approving a new collective agreement between the company and the association.

"We are very pleased this new collective agreement has been approved by our pilot group. The agreement is mutually beneficial and it will keep our pilots the best compensated in Canada and provide the work-life balance improvements they were seeking. At the same time, the agreement gives our company flexibility and creates a framework for future growth of the airline and its network. We look forward to working with our pilots under this renewed partnership," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive of Air Canada.

The four-year agreement, retroactive to September 30, 2023, covers more than 5,200 pilots at Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. It maintains Air Canada pilots' position as the best paid in the Canadian commercial air transport industry, while providing the company the stability and flexibility to pursue its growth strategy.

