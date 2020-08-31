MONTREAL, Aug. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada Vacations announced today that a COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan, administered by Allianz Global Assistance, will be offered at no additional cost to customers booking with Air Canada Vacations. The plan is designed to cover emergency medical and quarantine expenses if COVID-19 is contracted while travelling.

Aimed at providing travellers with greater confidence to book their next dream vacation, this plan will be included in all flight and hotel Air Canada Vacations packages to select destinations in Mexico and in the Caribbean at no extra cost, as Air Canada Vacations will cover the cost of the coverage. A full list of applicable destinations is available here.

"We're pleased to be the first Canadian tour operator to ensure coverage is in place for emergency medical and quarantine expenses relating to COVID-19 through Allianz Global Assistance and the brokerage firm TW Insurance Services as a part of our vacation packages. Our strategy, in conjunction with Air Canada CleanCare+, has been to be at the forefront of travel safety measures, including through the implementation of our Health and Safety Standards in our Sun destinations. We look forward to continuing to work with Allianz Global Assistance to turn our customers' travel dreams into reality," said Nino Montagnese, Managing Director at Air Canada Vacations.

"As Canadians look forward to travelling again, safety while abroad is top of mind for travellers more than ever before," said Chris Van Kooten, Chief Executive Officer at Allianz Global Assistance. "Air Canada Vacations' customers can once again travel with confidence and enjoy their holiday to the fullest with peace of mind about COVID-19 related medical emergencies."

All eligible customers who book an Air Canada Vacations package on or after August 31, 2020 for travel between September 4, 2020 to April 30, 2021 to applicable destinations will be covered under the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan.

Policy terms and conditions can be found here: https://vacations.aircanada.com/en/travel-info/allianz-covid-19-coverage-assistance-plan.

Administered by Allianz Global Assistance, the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan is underwritten by CUMIS General Insurance Company, a member of the Co-operators group of companies.

For more details on the COVID-19 Coverage and Assistance Plan, please visit aircanadavacations.com.

About Air Canada Vacations

Air Canada Vacations is a leading Canadian vacation expert offering a wide selection of vacation packages and cruises to destinations across Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada and the USA and is a repeat recipient of the Consumer's Choice Award. Air Canada Vacations offers convenient connectors from 54 Canadian cities, web and mobile check-in and Aeroplan® Miles. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge. For more information visit: aircanadavacations.com

Allianz Global Assistance

For over 30 years, Allianz Global Assistance has supported travelling Canadians when they need it most with value-added travel insurance and assistance services. More than 800 employees support long-term partnerships with some of the best known brands in the travel and financial services markets. Allianz Global Assistance also serves as an outsource provider for in-bound call centre services and claims administration for health insurers, property and casualty insurers and credit card companies. Allianz Global Assistance is a specialist brand of Allianz Partners for assistance and travel insurance, and is a registered business name of AZGA Service Canada Inc. and AZGA Insurance Agency Canada Ltd. For more information, visit www.allianz-assistance.ca.



TW Insurance Services Ltd.

TW Insurance Services is a national insurance brokerage with a focus on providing advice, choice and advocacy across various insurance products including travel, home, car, life, and employee benefits. For more information please visit www.assurancetwis.com

SOURCE Air Canada Vacations

For further information: Air Canada Vacations contact: Melissa Iantosca, Corporate Communications Manager, [email protected], 514 876-0707 ext. : 3409

Related Links

http://www.aircanadavacations.com

