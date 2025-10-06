Air Canada Vacations’ New Campaign Invites Canadians on a Sensorial Journey

Complemented by a virtual sound bath experience on October 9, 2025

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada Vacations announces the launch of its new, "How does a vacation sound?" brand campaign, inspiring Canadians to slow down and take a moment through a series of vacation-themed sensory experiences, including, video, radio and an immersive virtual sound bath experience in collaboration with wellness and travel content creator Carrie Bailey @carrieann_bailey, livestreaming on October 9 at 7:00 p.m. ET @aircanadavacations Instagram page.

"Vacations can be powerful," said Selma Filali, Senior Director, Marketing and E-Commerce at Air Canada Vacations. "They allow us to escape the everyday, relax, recharge, make deeper connections and even try new things. Our hope is that this campaign will encourage Canadians to find those little moments of calm, reminding them just how restorative a vacation can be."

The campaign, which runs from October 6 to November 2, 2025, includes a "Sounds Like a VacationContest," digital and social media activation, a virtual sound bath experience, out-of-home media placements, and radio ads in key cities including Montréal and Toronto, each bringing to life the sounds of vacation.

The campaign also unveils Air Canada Vacations new 2025/2026 Digital Sun Guide which features a curated collection of all-inclusive travel packages and sun getaways. With over 620 options to choose from, Canadians looking to escape the cold are sure to find the perfect destination to suit their travel style and budget. To celebrate the launch, Air Canada Vacations is inviting Canadians to enter for a chance to win a one-week, all-inclusive trip for two to Punta Cana and 100,000 Aeroplan points. Complete contest details here.

Celebrating 50 years of making dreams travel, Air Canada Vacations is a leading travel expert that delivers unparalleled travel moments to Canadians. A repeat recipient of the Agents' Choice Award and Travel Pulse Canada Readers' Choice Award, the tour operator offers expertly curated vacation packages that include all-inclusive options, Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. With destinations spanning the globe, including Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Asia, Air Canada Vacations makes travel easy and memorable for Canadians. For a seamless travel experience, Air Canada Vacations offers enhanced customer service with access to destination representatives in key regions ensuring local service and support throughout the trip. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com

