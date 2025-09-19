Air Canada Vacations Travellers’ Top Picks Awards Crown Bali, Santorini, and Rome as Canadians’ Dream Destinations

Canadians nationwide cast their votes celebrating their most treasured and sought-after travel spots across 10 diverse and exciting categories

Bali takes the top spot for Wellness, with Santorini dominating the Bucket List category, and Rome shining in Arts & Culture

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Canadian travellers have spoken! Air Canada Vacations has announced the winners of its first-ever Travellers' Top Picks Awards, a celebration of Canadian wanderlust that drew over 100,000 entries and sparked a nationwide conversation about the places we dream to explore. Travellers voted across 10 categories curated by Air Canada Vacations experts, sending their favourite destinations to the summit of Canadians' travel wish lists.

"Canadians love to travel, which is what inspired us to create the Travellers' Top Picks Awards," said Selma Filali, Senior Director of Marketing and Ecommerce, Air Canada Vacations. "Travel is often influenced by third party recommendations and reviews, which is why it was important to us, as Canada's leading vacation expert, to invite Canadian travellers to be a part of the narrative by sharing their unique perspectives on the destinations they love most."

Bali, Indonesia emerged as the ultimate dream destination with over 21,500 votes, winning the Wellness category and topping the overall list for its immersive retreats and tranquil scenery. The iconic cliffs and postcard-perfect sunsets of Santorini, Greece followed closely in second place by dominating the Bucket List category. Coming in third, Rome, Italy earned praise for its rich history and vibrant arts scene.

Top 10 Winners by Category:

Beach Vacation: Grace Bay, Turks and Caicos tops this category for its pristine white sands and crystal-clear waters. Bucket List: Santorini, Greece known for iconic cliffs, whitewashed houses, and azure seas make it the definitive pick. Foodie Favourite: Naples, Italy earns this delicious crown, beloved for its authentic cuisine, especially as the birthplace of pizza. Adventure Travel: Kauai, Hawaii, U.S.A. distinguishes itself with lush landscapes and thrilling outdoor activities, making it an adventure lover's paradise. Arts & Culture: Rome, Italy takes the lead thanks to its unmatched blend of ancient history, renaissance masterpieces and vibrant contemporary creativity. Wellness: Bali, Indonesia captivates as the champion with its holistic retreats and spiritual experiences. Romance: Paris, France known as the eternal city of love, reaffirmed its status as the world's most romantic escape. City Break: New York City, New York, U.S.A. recognized for its boundless energy came out on top as the perfect city getaway. Hidden Gem: Singapore , Singapore stands out with its rich cultural heritage and world-class food scene in a city where modernity and tradition blend beautifully. Family: Honolulu, Hawaii, U.S.A. shines for its beautiful beaches, calm waters and family-friendly attractions sure to please all ages.

The awards also feature detailed Top 10 lists across each category, showcasing an impressive range of international destinations, from the thermal spas of Whistler to Venice's romantic canals, the colourful streets of Willemstad, and Dubai's round-the-clock energy.

Sparking conversations about the places Canadians love

Nino Montagnese, Vice President of Air Canada Vacations, said "By inviting Canadians to share their dream destinations and favourite vacation experiences we've created a living map of what travel means to our community – the special memories it holds, and all the excitement of adventures to come."

Air Canada Vacations also invited travel writers and media across Canada to join the conversation. Their stories and insights helped spark new ideas and shine a light on the diverse range of destinations that inspire Canadian travellers.

For more details and travel inspiration, visit travellerstoppicks.aircanadavacations.com

About Air Canada Vacations:

Celebrating 50 years of making dreams travel, Air Canada Vacations is a leading travel expert that delivers unparalleled travel moments to Canadians. A repeat recipient of the Agents' Choice Award and Travel Pulse Canada Readers' Choice Award, the tour operator offers expertly curated vacation packages that include all-inclusive options, Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. With destinations spanning the globe, including Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, USA, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Asia, Air Canada Vacations makes travel easy and memorable for Canadians. For a seamless travel experience, Air Canada Vacations offers enhanced customer service with access to destination representatives in key regions, ensuring local service and support throughout the trip. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com.

