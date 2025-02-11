MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada Vacations celebrates 50 years of making dreams travel, announcing 2 weeks of surprise savings to destinations across the globe. The initiative is just one of many planned to mark the occasion throughout the year.

Air Canada Vacations Celebrates 50th Anniversary. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

First launched back in the mid-1970s as Venturex, the tour operator quickly became recognized for offering total travel experiences which included Skifaris, motor holidays, rail, flight and hotel options. Focused on delivering quality, value and variety to its customers, the company continued to grow, changing its name to Touram in the 1980s, adding over 40 destinations within North and South America and 30 cruise line partners to its roster.

To better represent its ever-growing and expansive portfolio of expertly curated vacation packages, tours and cruise options, the company officially changed its name to Air Canada Vacations in 1990.

Today, Air Canada Vacations now proudly partners with over 600 resorts across 60 sun destinations, offering over 350 tours across Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Morocco, Dubai and Central and South America with flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge.

"This milestone moment would not have been possible without the trust and loyalty of Canadian travellers," said Nino Montagnese, Vice President, Air Canada Vacations. "Providing our customers with more than just vacations, they've taken us along with them on the memories they've made, and we couldn't be more grateful. As a show of gratitude, we'll be kicking things off with a surprise worldwide sale, followed by exciting contests and vacation moments throughout the year to help inspire future travels."

From now until February 23, 2025, travellers can take advantage of limited-time savings on over 50,000 Air Canada Vacations packages to destinations worldwide for departures until December 18, 2025. All Air Canada Vacations packages include a first checked bag and one carry-on per person to any destination. In addition, Aeroplan® Members can earn points on the flight portion of their trip, as well as earn up to 12,000 extra points on select vacation packages. Complete details at aircanadavacations.com.

Air Canada Vacations brings you the world:

Celebrating 50 years of making dreams travel, Air Canada Vacations is a leading travel expert that delivers unparalleled travel moments to Canadians. A repeat recipient of the Agents' Choice Award and Travel Pulse Canada Readers' Choice Award, the tour operator offers expertly curated vacation packages that include all-inclusive options, Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, excursions, and a variety of activities and experiences. With destinations spanning the globe, including Mexico and the Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, Canada, the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, and Asia, Air Canada Vacations makes travel easy and memorable for Canadians. For a seamless travel experience, Air Canada Vacations offers enhanced customer service with access to destination representatives in key regions ensuring local service and support throughout the trip. Air Canada Vacations packages include flights on board Air Canada and Air Canada Rouge and the ability to earn and redeem Aeroplan® points. To learn more about making your dreams travel, visit aircanadavacations.com.

SOURCE Air Canada

For more information, interviews, or high-resolution images, please contact: [email protected] | https://vacations.aircanada.com/