MONTREAL, May 25, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced the strategic expansion of its winter sun network that includes four new routes from Toronto and Montreal to Monterrey* and Los Cabos* in Mexico and, La Romana and Fort-de-France in the Caribbean. The airline is also deploying a substantial increase in capacity from its Vancouver hub to sought after sun destinations such as Mexico, Miami, Phoenix, Las Vegas and San Diego, and additional flights from coast to coast to popular winter vacation destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada App, Air Canada's Contact Centres, and travel agents. Vacation packages are available for purchase at aircanadavacations.com

"We are seeing strong, ongoing interest for winter leisure travel, and as the leading carrier from Canada to popular sun destinations with up to 683 weekly flights planned this winter, we are thrilled to add exciting new services from Toronto and Montreal to the Caribbean and Mexico and significant increases from our Vancouver hub in response to pent up demand. With the most flights to choose from coast to coast this winter to popular leisure sun destinations and convenient travel package options through Air Canada Vacations, customers can begin booking their vacation to their preferred destination now," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

"Air Canada continues implementing its global network strategy and has extended several European routes to year-round including Toulouse, Barcelona, Edinburgh, Lisbon, Rome, Madrid and Copenhagen. We have optimized our schedule to conveniently connect Europe to popular leisure destinations in Florida and Mexico, enabling customers from Spain, France, Italy, the UK and Denmark to enjoy one-stop travel to sought-after North American vacation destinations this winter. We look forward to welcoming our customers onboard," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's winter sun schedule anticipates an 11 per cent capacity increase from 2022 and plans to operate eight per cent more than its 2019 pre-pandemic sun schedule. Key highlights include up to 20 routes from across Canada to Florida, increased flights from across Canada to Cancun, Montreal to Palm Beach, Toronto to Fort Myers, and from Vancouver to Miami, Cancun, Los Cabos, Puerto Vallarta, Las Vegas and Phoenix.

New route details:

Toronto – Monterrey, Mexico (year-round)*

Air Canada becomes the only Canadian airline to offer flights between Canada and Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolis that is home to business headquarters and commercial interests as well as historical culture, art and architectural attractions. Flights have been timed for convenient connections between Monterrey and Europe through Air Canada's Toronto global hub.

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC1359 Toronto (YYZ) Monterrey (MTY) Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun 18:00 21:35 Oct. 29 AC1358 Monterrey (MTY) Toronto (YYZ) Mon, Tue, Thur, Sat 10:05 14:55 Oct. 30

Toronto-Fort-de- France , Martinique (seasonal)

Air Canada is the leading carrier between Canada and the French Caribbean, featuring new flights from its Toronto hub this winter complementing its year-round flights from Montreal . With 7 weekly flights from Canada to Martinique this winter peak, Air Canada has also optimized connections to and from its Toronto and Montreal hubs, bringing more people to discover Martinique .

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC950 Toronto(YYZ) Fort-de-France (FDF) Sat 08:15 14:20 Dec. 16 AC951 Fort-de-France (FDF) Toronto (YYZ) Sat 15:25 20:05 Dec. 16

Montreal - Los Cabos, Mexico (seasonal)*

New flights from Montreal complements services from Toronto and Vancouver to this popular Mexican leisure destination.

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC975 Montreal (YUL) Los Cabos (SJD) Fri 08:00 12:40 Dec. 1 AC974 Los Cabos (SJD) Montreal (YUL) Fri 13:40 21:05 Dec. 1

Montreal-La Romana (seasonal)

Flight From To Days of

Week Departure

Time Arrival

Time Flight

Begins AC1756 Montreal (YUL) La Romana (LRM) Sun 09:10 15:10 Dec. 17 AC1757 La Romana (LRM) Montreal (YUL) Sun 16:10 20:05 Dec. 17

Increased capacity from Vancouver year-over-year is as follows:

Route Increase from 2022 Vancouver-Las Vegas 14 weekly flights (up from 7) Vancouver-Phoenix 14 weekly flights (up from 7) Vancouver-Puerto Vallarta 7 weekly flights (up from 3) Vancouver-Cancun 7 weekly flights (up from 4) Vancouver-Miami 6 weekly flights (up from 3) Vancouver-Los Cabos 5 weekly flights (up from 3) Vancouver-San Diego +110% capacity increase with larger aircraft

Increased capacity from across Canada on key routes year-over-year are as follows:

Route Increase from 2022 Halifax-Cancun 3 weekly (up from 2) Montreal-Cancun 14 weekly (up from 11) Montreal-Barbados 4 weekly (up from 3) Montreal-Fort-de-France 6 weekly (up from 4) Quebec City-Cancun 4 weekly (up from 3) Ottawa-Cancun 3 weekly (up from 2) Ottawa-Punta Cana 4 weekly (up from 2) Toronto-Cancun 21 weekly flights (up from 11) Toronto-Fort Myers 21 weekly flights (up from 14) Toronto-Grenada 4 weekly flights (up from 2) Toronto-Punta Cana 14 weekly flights (up from 10) Toronto- Saint Vincent 4 weekly flights (up from 2) Edmonton-Cancun 3 weekly flights (up from 2)

*subject to final government approval

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

