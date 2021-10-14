Montreal to São Paulo restarts; increases to daily flights from Toronto

Montreal to Bogotá resumes; Toronto service moves up to four flights per week

Buenos Aires, Argentina to be served via São Paulo four times per week

Toronto to Santiago, Chile restarts in January with three weekly flights

MONTREAL, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced an increase in service to several key South American destinations as the airline continues to rebuild its global network from its Toronto and Montreal hubs. Service to São Paulo, Brazil will resume from Montreal on December 8 with four flights per week on a year-round basis, while service from Toronto to Brazil's financial centre will increase to daily flights as of December 6. São Paulo will be served by Air Canada's flagship Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Service from Montreal to Bogotá, Colombia is set to resume on December 2 with three weekly flights, while flights from Toronto to Bogotá will increase to four per week as of November 7, all operated on an Airbus A330-300. Flights to Bogotá will allow customers to easily connect onward throughout Colombia and other South American destinations via Star Alliance partner Avianca.

Air Canada also remains committed to serving Buenos Aires, Argentina, with flights offered to either Toronto or Montreal via São Paulo. The flights to Argentina, which has announced plans to reopen to international tourists as of November 1, are still pending government approval.

Another key South American destination will rejoin Air Canada's network in January 2022 with the resumption of service between Toronto and Santiago, Chile, with three weekly flights.

"We are very excited to serve some of the largest cities in South America, offering our customers more travel options from our main hubs. By resuming services from Montreal and adding capacity from Toronto, Air Canada is demonstrating its strong commitment to the Brazilian, Argentinian, Colombian and Chilean markets. This increased presence will not only allow for greater leisure travel, but it will also help spur the economic recovery and facilitate business connections. Air Canada has a long-standing presence in Brazil, operating from Toronto for several decades, contributing to the strong business relationship between the two countries," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President, Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

Schedules:

São Paulo

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC 90 Toronto 22:55 São Paulo 10:50 Daily December 6 AC 91 São Paulo 20:45 Toronto 05:00 AC 96 Montreal 21:50 São Paulo 09:50 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun December 8 AC 97 São Paulo 21:45 Montreal 06:00 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat December 9

Buenos Aires

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC96 São Paulo 11:50 Buenos

Aires 14:50 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat December 10 AC97 Buenos Aires 17:05 São

Paulo 19:45 Mon, Tue, Thu, Sat December 10

Bogotá

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC94 Toronto 21:35 Bogotá 03:35 Tue, Wed, Fri, Sun November 7 AC95 Bogotá 08:35 Toronto 14:35 Mon, Wed, Thu, Sat November 7 AC 98 Montreal 21:05 Bogotá 03:35 Mon, Thu, Sat December 2 AC 99 Bogotá 08:35 Montreal 14:45 Tue, Fri, Sun December 3

Santiago

Flight From Departure To Arrival Frequency Start Date AC92 Toronto 22:55 Santiago 11:15 Tue, Fri, Sun January 11, 2022 AC93 Santiago 20:55 Toronto 05:25 Mon, Wed, Sat January 12, 2022

Travelling internationally? Visit our Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase. Government requirements may change with little notice.

Travel Policy: Book with confidence

Air Canada's new refund policy is applicable to all tickets purchased. Customers have the option of a full refund to the original form of payment, an Air Canada Travel Voucher or the equivalent value in Aeroplan Points with a 65% bonus should the airline cancel or reschedule a flight by more than three hours.

International Services

Air Canada's international services include wide-body aircraft featuring choices of Air Canada Signature Class with lie-flat seating, Premium Economy and Economy Class. Hours of complementary inflight entertainment is available at every seat throughout the aircraft along with options to purchase onboard wi-fi.

All customers are provided with individual care kits which contain antiseptic wipes, face covering and hand sanitizer. Air Canada's onboard services have resumed and will gradually feature new meals inspired by a panel of celebrated Canadian chefs on international flights departing Canada.

Customers can also collect and redeem Aeroplan points through Canada's leading loyalty program when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits, where available. Lounges are currently open in the domestic gate areas at Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Calgary, and at the international gate areas at Toronto, Montreal, and Paris, with additional plans to re-open other locations in due course.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2020, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the second straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

