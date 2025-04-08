Airline to be the launch customer for new Airbus XL bins

New design provides larger overhead bins with 15% more bag capacity

MONTREAL, April 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced that it will be the launch customer for the Airbus Airspace cabin on the A220 family of aircraft, giving customers more overhead storage space. The first aircraft to receive the new bins are scheduled to be delivered early in 2026.

The A220 Airspace cabin features new XL bins, increasing the overhead capacity of bags by more than 15%, and will also include a new ceiling design and lighting. The introduction of the new Airspace cabin has been timed to coincide with additional Air Canada upgrades including an updated cabin interior and seat back entertainment.

"The A220 has already become a favourite among our customers, and we're thrilled to be the launch customer for the next cabin evolution of this Canadian-designed and assembled aircraft. At Air Canada, we're always looking for opportunities to evolve our products and make travel more comfortable and convenient. The introduction of larger overhead bins on future A220s means more space for your belongings, quicker boarding, and an even better experience on board," said John Moody, Managing Director, Onboard Product, at Air Canada.

"We are extremely happy to launch the A220 Airspace cabin with Air Canada and very proud the Canadian flag carrier is introducing our latest innovation to support its fleet renewal programme. Through the introduction of the A220 Airspace cabin, we now enable a fully consistent passenger experience on all our platforms providing widebody comfort on single aisle aircraft," said Ingo Wuggetzer, Vice President of Cabin Marketing at Airbus.

These added features are expected to further increase the A220 cabin appeal as the aircraft already offers superior passenger comfort with the widest seats and aisle, as well as the largest cabin and windows in its class.

Air Canada currently operates a fleet of 34 A220-300, manufactured at Mirabel, Quebec, with 31 more on order.

