MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada will add new seasonal services and increase capacity into popular destinations across Europe, the United States, and Asia to offer more exciting options for travellers in Summer 2025. Among the new and restored routes are Montreal to Naples and Porto, Toronto to Prague and to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago, and Ottawa to London.

"Air Canada is pleased to provide our customers a wide array of destinations for their Summer 2025 travel. By leveraging our hubs in Toronto and Montreal we will offer more than 100,000 weekly seats to 30 destinations across Europe and North Africa at the peak of next summer," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"This will include new services from Montreal to Naples and the Amalfi Coast, as well as Porto and the Douro Valley, opening up new regions for travellers to explore throughout Southern Europe that complement existing services across the Mediterranean and the Iberian Peninsula. And we are also excited to be resuming service to Prague from Toronto, restoring another popular destination to the Air Canada network, and to London-Heathrow from Ottawa, restarting Air Canada's intercontinental flying from Canada's capital. In addition, we are restoring Toronto to Port of Spain flights, with year-round service."

Also, for Summer 2025, there will be added frequencies to Rome and Athens to provide travellers up to three daily flights to each destination from Canada. Air Canada is also adding capacity between Toronto and Stockholm, which will return with up to four weekly frequencies, between Toronto and Madrid, increasing to daily service, and to Paris, with the Boeing 777-300ER to be deployed from both Toronto and Montreal to offer up to 1,300 daily seats on three daily flights between Canada and the French capital. From Montreal, Air Canada will also increase service to Casablanca to daily, a 17 per cent increase over Summer 2024. Additionally, Air Canada will add year-round, four-times weekly service from Toronto to Port of Spain in Trinidad and Tobago.

Transborder

Air Canada will expand its transborder services with new routes to Nashville from Vancouver and Cincinnati from Montreal, complementing existing service from Toronto into Ohio and Northern Kentucky. The carrier is also resuming its service to Jacksonville from Toronto, the only non-stop service between Canada and Jacksonville.

"We will be offering 160,000 weekly seats to the U.S. during the peak of next summer, including new routes from Vancouver to Nashville and Montreal to Cincinnati. Our expanded transborder service will build upon our leading transborder network in conjunction with increased frequencies to seven key U.S. cities. For customers, Air Canada's transborder flights are timed to allow for easy connections at major hubs with our international network and travellers returning to the U.S. can save time on arrival with the convenience of U.S. customs pre-clearance during their connection in Canada," said Mr. Galardo.

For summer 2025, Air Canada will add extra daily frequencies from Toronto to Indianapolis, Boston, Tampa and Dallas-Fort Worth. From Montreal, an extra daily flight will be added to Denver, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham, as well as an increase in service to Tampa to daily from three-times a week in summer 2025. Air Canada continues to be the largest carrier serving the Transborder market and will offer customers more than 200 daily flights to over 45 destinations in Summer 2025.

Pacific

Air Canada will also bolster capacity in Summer 2025 to key Asian markets. Air Canada will resume summer seasonal service to Seoul from Montreal and to Osaka from Toronto on Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Both launched in Summer 2024, these services provide a convenient, non-stop option for customers travelling between the East Coast of North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

"Serving destinations across the six inhabited continents, Air Canada's global network continues to be the bridge that brings the world closer, and we look forward to welcoming our customers onboard with our enhanced Summer 2025 schedule," said Mr. Galardo.

New for Summer 2025 Europe

Flight Depart Arrive Days of Week 2025 Operating dates AC882 Montreal 19:15 Naples 09:30 +1 day Tues, Wed, Fri, Sat May 16 to Oct. 11 AC883 Naples 11:40 Montreal 14:50 Wed, Thurs, Sat, Sun May 17 to Oct. 12 AC928 Montreal 21:55 Porto 09:45 +1 Mon, Wed, Fri, Sun Jun. 4 to Sep. 28 AC929 Porto 12:15 Montreal 14:35 Mon, Tues, Thurs, Sat Jun. 5 to Sep. 29 AC934 Toronto 20:25 Prague 10:45 +1 Tues, Fri, Sun Jun. 6 to Sep. 28 AC935 Prague 12:35 Toronto 15:45 Mon, Wed, Sat Jun. 7 to Sep. 29

Ottawa-London Schedule

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week 2025 Operating Dates AC888 Ottawa 18:40 London 06:30 +1 day Mon, Thurs Mar. 31 to Oct. 23 AC889 London 14:05 Ottawa 16:45 Mon, Thurs Mar. 31 to Oct. 23 AC888 Ottawa 20:55 London 08:35 +1 Wed, Sat Apr. 2 to Oct. 22 AC889 London 12:40 Ottawa 15:20 Wed, Sat Apr. 2 to Oct. 22

Port of Spain Schedule

Flight Depart Arrive Days of Week Start (year-round) AC984 Toronto 20:00 Port of Spain 01:35

+1 day Mon., Thurs., Fri., Sun. May 1, 2025 AC985 Port of Spain 02:35 Toronto 08:25 Mon., Tues., Fri., Sat. May 2, 2025

New for Summer 2025 Transborder

Flight Depart Arrive Days of Week 2025 Operating dates AC8686 Toronto 18:00 Jacksonville 21:38 Daily Year-round, starting

May 22 AC8685 Jacksonville 10:00 Toronto 12:45 Daily Year-round, starting

May 22 AC8565 Montreal 18:10 Cincinnati 20:29 Daily May 22 to Oct. 14 AC8564 Cincinnati 13:15 Montreal 15:25 Daily May 23 to Oct. 15 AC1310 Vancouver 13:10 Nashville 19:43 Tues.,Thurs., Sat. May 1, to Oct. 23 AC1311 Nashville 08:15 Vancouver 11:10 Wed., Fri., Sun. May 2, to Oct. 24

In the Summer 2025 peak, Air Canada will offer over 100,000 weekly seats to Europe and North Africa, and over 160,000 to the United States, to provide more options for travelers to explore both sides of the Atlantic. Combined with a global network that spans over 145 compelling destinations across six continents and a leading partnership portfolio of over 150 air and intermodal partners, whether from Vancouver to Stockholm or Halifax to Athens, Air Canada offers excellent connectivity to facilitate travel around the world. In Canada alone, Air Canada will offer more flights than any other carrier, with more than 75,000 daily seats and 600 daily flights to 50 airports across Canada.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate ambition includes a long-term aspiration of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

