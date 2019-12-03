Air Canada to Increase Service to Paris From Montreal and Toronto for Summer 2020 Français
Dec 03, 2019, 06:00 ET
- Air Canada to operate up to 31 non-stop flights weekly to Paris in 2020
- Additional flights will offer increased convenience with evening departure from Paris to Canada
MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced that it will increase service to Paris from Montreal and Toronto for the upcoming summer season. Between July 2 and August 28, 2020 Air Canada will operate three additional flights per week from Montreal and four additional flights from Toronto to Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport.
"Air Canada already offers the most flights and widest choice of destinations for travel between Canada and France and we are increasing our services to build on our market leading position. From our major hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, we are scheduled to operate up to 54 non-stop flights per week to a total of six destinations in France for summer 2020," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada. "With Eastern Canada an increasingly popular destination for tourists, these additional Paris flights will provide more growth opportunities for Canada's dynamic tourism sector. These added flights will also allow customers additional flexibility of choosing their preferred departure time from the city of lights, as Air Canada will introduce an early evening departure from Paris to both Montreal and Toronto."
The additional flights will be operated with Air Canada's Airbus A330-300 fleet, featuring Signature Class, including lie flat suites in business and Air Canada Signature Service, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. From Montreal, the third daily flight will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between July 2 and August 27, 2020. From Toronto, Air Canada will offer a second daily flight on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday between July 3 and August 28, 2020.
Montreal to Paris between July 2-August 27, 2020:
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Days of Operation
|
AC884
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
Paris (CDG)
|
17:50
|
06:30 +1 day
|
Daily
|
AC870
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
Paris (CDG)
|
20:50
|
09:45 +1 day
|
Daily
|
AC810
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
Paris (CDG)
|
21:55
|
10:50 +1 day
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
|
AC871
|
Paris (CDG)
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
10:55
|
12:20
|
Daily
|
AC885
|
Paris (CDG)
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
14:45
|
16:30
|
Daily
|
AC811
|
Paris (CDG)
|
Montreal (YUL)
|
17:00
|
18:45
|
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday
Toronto to Paris between July 3-August 28, 2020:
|
Flight
|
From
|
To
|
Departs
|
Arrives
|
Days of Operation
|
AC880
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Paris (CDG)
|
19:30
|
08:40 +1 day
|
Daily
|
AC812
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
Paris (CDG)
|
21:30
|
10:50 +1 day
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
|
AC881
|
Paris (CDG)
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
13:00
|
15:05
|
Daily
|
AC813
|
Paris (CDG)
|
Toronto (YYZ)
|
17:00
|
19:00
|
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday
