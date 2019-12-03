Air Canada to Increase Service to Paris From Montreal and Toronto for Summer 2020 Français

Air Canada

Dec 03, 2019, 06:00 ET

  • Air Canada to operate up to 31 non-stop flights weekly to Paris in 2020
  • Additional flights will offer increased convenience with evening departure from Paris to Canada

MONTREAL, Dec. 3, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced that it will increase service to Paris from Montreal and Toronto for the upcoming summer season. Between July 2 and August 28, 2020 Air Canada will operate three additional flights per week from Montreal and four additional flights from Toronto to Paris-Charles De Gaulle Airport.

"Air Canada already offers the most flights and widest choice of destinations for travel between Canada and France and we are increasing our services to build on our market leading position. From our major hubs in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver, we are scheduled to operate up to 54 non-stop flights per week to a total of six destinations in France for summer 2020," said Mark Galardo, Vice President of Network Planning at Air Canada. "With Eastern Canada an increasingly popular destination for tourists, these additional Paris flights will provide more growth opportunities for Canada's dynamic tourism sector. These added flights will also allow customers additional flexibility of choosing their preferred departure time from the city of lights, as Air Canada will introduce an early evening departure from Paris to both Montreal and Toronto."

The additional flights will be operated with Air Canada's Airbus A330-300 fleet, featuring Signature Class, including lie flat suites in business and Air Canada Signature Service, Premium Economy and Economy cabins. From Montreal, the third daily flight will operate Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday between July 2 and August 27, 2020. From Toronto, Air Canada will offer a second daily flight on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday between July 3 and August 28, 2020.

Montreal to Paris between July 2-August 27, 2020:

Flight

From

To

Departs

Arrives

Days of Operation

AC884

Montreal (YUL)

Paris (CDG)

17:50

06:30 +1 day

Daily

AC870

Montreal (YUL)

Paris (CDG)

20:50

09:45 +1 day

Daily

AC810

Montreal (YUL)

Paris (CDG)

21:55

10:50 +1 day

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

AC871

Paris (CDG)

Montreal (YUL)

10:55

12:20

Daily

AC885

Paris (CDG)

Montreal (YUL)

14:45

16:30

Daily

AC811

Paris (CDG)

Montreal (YUL)

17:00

18:45

Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday

Toronto to Paris between July 3-August 28, 2020:

Flight

From

To

Departs

Arrives

Days of Operation

AC880

Toronto (YYZ)

Paris (CDG)

19:30

08:40 +1 day

Daily

AC812

Toronto (YYZ)

Paris (CDG)

21:30

10:50 +1 day

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

AC881

Paris (CDG)

Toronto (YYZ)

13:00

15:05

Daily

AC813

Paris (CDG)

Toronto (YYZ)

17:00

19:00

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.                                      

