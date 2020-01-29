Air Canada Suspends Flights to Beijing, Shanghai

MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada said today that following the Government of Canada's Advisory to avoid non-essential travel to mainland China it is temporarily suspending all direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai effective January 30, 2020 until February 29, 2020.

Air Canada's last flights departing Canada will operate today and the return flights will operate from Beijing and Shanghai tomorrow, January 30, 2020. Affected customers will be notified and offered options, including travel on other carriers where available, or a full refund. Air Canada regrets this situation and apologizes for the serious disruption to our customers' travel plans.

Air Canada will continue to monitor this evolving situation closely in consultation with the Public Health Agency of Canada, Transport Canada and Global Affairs and will adjust its schedule as appropriate.

Air Canada currently operates direct flights to Beijing and Shanghai from Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

