MONTREAL, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced it is boosting its schedule serving Canada's capital, Ottawa, by almost 60 per cent with flights to Calgary and Winnipeg now operating year-round, increased flights providing additional capacity to Halifax and Quebec City, and the addition of widebody service to Vancouver. Additional schedule improvements include more flights to popular leisure destinations Fort Lauderdale, Tampa, Orlando, Cancun and Punta Cana this winter.

"Ottawa is an important part of Air Canada's network and in response to demand, we are growing our capacity to our nation's capital city by almost 60 per cent compared to 2023. We are very excited to add more flights to the rest of the country with the extension of key non-stop routes to year-round and additional capacity to other cities. We are also adding capacity to popular sun destinations and in conjunction with our joint venture partner United Airlines, increasing options for travel to and from the U.S.," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President, Revenue and Network Planning, at Air Canada.

"I'm delighted to see Air Canada significantly increase air service in and out of Ottawa. This is great news for Ottawa's economy and recognizes the importance and vibrancy of the Ottawa market on the world stage. It's particularly welcome news for the tourism industry, for business owners, and for Ottawa residents travelling to destinations throughout North America," said Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa.

"Air Canada, a long-standing provider of frequent and reliable service to YOW, reinforces its presence with this notable capacity increase for the winter season. Timely and strategic, these flights cater to the needs of Ottawa-Gatineau residents as they jet off to their favourite destinations or welcome visitors from afar," said Joel Tkach, Vice President, Business Development & Marketing, Ottawa International Airport Authority.

"Air Canada's decision to increase flight capacity to Ottawa International Airport is a significant development for our city," said Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. "This enhancement will make it easier for Canadian and American visitors to access Ottawa, supporting growth for business events, sport hosting, tour operators, and leisure visitation. It is incredibly encouraging to see the confidence that Air Canada has in our destination, and we look forward to welcoming even more travelers to experience all that Ottawa has to offer."

Increased domestic schedule:

From Ottawa Schedule resumptions and service improvements Ottawa (YOW) – Calgary (YYC) Daily service resumed May 1 now extended to year-round Ottawa (YOW) – Winnipeg (YWG) Daily service resumed April 30 now extended to year-

round Ottawa (YOW) – Halifax (YHZ) Increases to three times daily from once daily as of July 1 Ottawa (YOW) – Quebec (YQB) Increased to daily service as of May 1 Ottawa (YOW) – Vancouver (YVR) Two times daily, with one flight on a Boeing 787-9

Dreamliner

Transborder schedule improvements:

From Ottawa Winter 2024 service improvements Ottawa (YOW) – Fort Lauderdale (FLL) Increases from four to six times weekly – seasonal Ottawa (YOW) – Orlando (MCO) Increases from two to four times weekly – seasonal Ottawa (YOW) – Tampa (TPA) Increases from one to two times weekly – seasonal

Air Canada's joint venture partner United Airlines is increasing Ottawa capacity this winter season with an additional frequency each day to Chicago and to Washington-Dulles. In total, the combined Air Canada and United Airlines U.S. schedule from Ottawa will offer (excluding services to Florida):

Ottawa to Chicago (three times daily)

to (three times daily) Ottawa to New York - Newark (three times daily)

to - (three times daily) Ottawa to Washington -Dulles (three times daily)

to -Dulles (three times daily) Ottawa to Washington -Reagan (once daily)

Sun Destinations:

From Ottawa Winter 2024 service improvements Ottawa (YOW) – Cancun (CUN) Increase from three to four times weekly – seasonal Ottawa (YOW) – Punta Cana (PUJ) Increase from three to four times weekly – seasonal

