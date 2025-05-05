Air Canada Significantly Expands its Schedule to Latin America this Winter with Four New Destinations, 13 New Routes and 16% More Capacity

Air Canada

May 05, 2025, 08:00 ET

  • Toronto - Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadalajara
  • MontrealSantiago, Cartagena, Guatemala City
  • Quebec City – Fort-de-France
  • HalifaxNassau, Montego Bay
  • Ottawa– Nassau, Montego Bay
  • VancouverHuatulco

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced its winter sun schedule, reflecting its largest network expansion to Latin America to date with 16 per cent more seat capacity over last winter. Highlights of the carrier's exciting new services for the Winter 2025-26 season include new destinations to Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City, and Guadalajara. As well, 13 new routes including to Santiago, Pointe-a-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Nassau, Montego Bay, and Huatulco are being introduced, along with additional frequencies to popular vacation destinations. In total, with over 55 daily flights and more than 80,000 seats weekly, Air Canada will offer the most comprehensive offering of any Canadian carrier flying to Latin America. All flights are now available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres and via travel agents.

Air Canada today announced its winter sun schedule, reflecting its largest network expansion to Latin America to date with 16 per cent more seat capacity over last winter. (CNW Group/Air Canada)
"Air Canada is delivering on its New Frontiers strategy with the expansion of its Latin America presence this winter. We are excited to be adding Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City and Guadalajara to our global network, and increasing service to Santiago with new flights from Montreal. Our Latin America winter schedule has been built to serve both Canadian and global Sixth Freedom connecting travellers, as well as capitalize on growing cargo opportunities," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"We are also very pleased to add new winter routes from Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa and Vancouver, to the Bahamas, Jamaica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Mexico, and increase capacity to popular sun vacation destinations."

"With the breadth and depth of Air Canada's network, our upcoming winter schedule offers a multitude of travel options for customers wherever they are. Whether people are connecting from Europe to Santiago, Guatemala and Guadalajara, Canadians looking to visit sunny climates, or travellers interested in exploring new adventures anywhere on the six continents we fly to, customers can plan and book their winter travels now. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our flights," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's new South America routes:

Flight

From

To

Depart

Arrive

Days of
Operation

Season

AC84

Toronto
(YYZ)

Rio de Janeiro
(GIG)

23:30

10:45 +1
day

Tue, Thu, Sat

Dec. 4, 2025
- Mar. 28, 2026

AC85

Rio de
Janeiro
(GIG)

Toronto (YYZ)

21:30

07:00 +1
day

Wed, Fri, Sun

Dec. 5, 2025
- Mar. 29, 2026

AC936

Toronto
(YYZ)

Cartagena
(CTG)

08:15

13:40

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025
– Apr. 11, 2026

AC937

Cartagena
(CTG)

Toronto (YYZ)

14:40

20:25

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025
– Apr. 11, 2026

AC52

Montreal
(YUL)

Santiago
(SCL)

17:50

07:00 +1
day

Tue, Thu, Sat

Dec. 16, 2025
– Feb. 27, 2026

AC53

Santiago
(SCL)

Montreal
(YUL)

08:35

17:45

Wed, Fri, Sun

Dec. 17, 2025
– Feb. 28, 2026

AC1388

Montreal
(YUL)

Cartagena
(CTG)

08:15

14:00

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025
– Apr. 11, 2026

AC1389

Cartagena
(CTG)

Montreal
(YUL)

15:00

20:25

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025
– Apr. 11, 2026

Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur - Brazilian Tourism Board, said, "Rio de Janeiro is one of those unique places in the world where you can go hiking, swim in the ocean, experience the rich Afro-Brazilian culture, admire breathtaking landscapes, and enjoy an authentic and diverse gastronomy. The relaunch of this route meets a growing demand from Canadian travellers for genuine and sustainable experiences. That is why we remain committed to working in partnership to strengthen this and many other connections between Brazil and Canada."

Air Canada's new Central America, Caribbean and Mexico routes:

Flight

From

To

Depart

Arrive

Days of Operation

Season

AC1368

Montreal
(YUL)

Guatemala
City (GUA)

17:35

22:30

Thu, Sat

Oct. 2, 2025 –
April 25, 2026

AC1369

Guatemala
City (GUA)

Montreal
(YUL)

10:50

16:50

Fri, Sun

Oct. 3, 2025 –
April 26, 2026

AC960

Quebec
(YQB)

Fort-de-
France (FDF)

09:35

15:45

Sun

Dec. 7, 2025 –
Apr. 26, 2026

AC961

Fort-de-
France (FDF)

Quebec
(YQB)

16:45

21:20

Sun

Dec. 7, 2025 –
Apr. 26, 2026

AC946

Toronto
(YYZ)

Pointe-à-Pitre
(PTP)

08:15

14:10

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025 –
Apr. 11, 2026

AC953

Pointe-à-
Pitre (PTP)

Toronto (YYZ)

15:10

19:40

Sat

Dec. 20, 2025 –
Apr. 11, 2026

AC1360

Toronto (YYZ)

Guadalajara
(GDL)

16:45

21:10

Tue, Thu, Sat

Nov. 04, 2025 –
Apr. 28, 2026

AC1361

Guadalajara
(GDL)

Toronto (YYZ)

08:30

14:05

Wed, Fri, Sun

Nov. 05, 2025 –
Apr. 29, 2026

AC1270

Ottawa
(YOW)

Nassau (NAS)

07:15

11:05

Fri

Dec. 5, 2025 –
Apr. 10, 2026

AC1271

Nassau
(NAS)

Ottawa
(YOW)

12:15

15:40

Fri

Dec. 5, 2025 –
Apr. 10, 2026

AC1274

Ottawa
(YOW)

Montego Bay
(MBJ)

08:30

13:15

Sun

Dec. 7, 2025 –
Apr. 12, 2026

AC1275

Montego Bay
(MBJ)

Ottawa
(YOW)

14:25

18:40

Sun

Dec. 7, 2025 –
Apr. 12, 2026

AC1290

Halifax (YHZ)

Nassau (NAS)

17:10

20:20

Fri

Dec. 5, 2025 –
Apr. 10, 2026

AC1289

Nassau
(NAS)

Halifax (YHZ)

21:20

02:00 +1 day

Fri

Dec. 5, 2025 –
Apr. 10, 2026

AC1278

Halifax (YHZ)

Montego Bay
(MBJ)

09:25

13:30

Thu

Dec. 4, 2025 –
Apr. 9, 2026

AC1279

Montego Bay
(MBJ)

Halifax (YHZ)

14:30

20:00

Thu

Dec. 4, 2025 –
Apr. 9, 2026

AC980

Vancouver
(YVR)

Huatulco
(HUX)

08:30

16:35

Sun

Dec. 7, 2025 –
Apr. 12, 2026

AC981

Huatulco
(HUX)

Vancouver
(YVR)

17:35

22:15

Sun

Dec. 7, 2025 –
Apr. 12, 2026

Additional capacity:

Route

Increase during peak periods

Toronto – Los Cabos

2 additional weekly flights; up to daily flights

Toronto - Nassau

5 additional weekly flights; up to 12 weekly flights

Toronto – Montego Bay

3 additional flights; up to 10 weekly flights

Toronto – Monterrey

Extended from summer season; 4 weekly flights

Toronto - St. Maarten 

1 additional flight; up to 5 weekly flights


Montreal – Punta Cana

1 additional daily flight; up to 3 daily flights

Montreal – St. Maarten

2 additional flights; up to 4 weekly flights

Montreal – Montego Bay

1 additional flight; up to 4 weekly flights


Vancouver – Los Cabos

1 additional flight; up to 5 weekly flights

Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta

1 additional flight; up to daily flights

Travelling internationally? 

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

