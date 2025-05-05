Air Canada Significantly Expands its Schedule to Latin America this Winter with Four New Destinations, 13 New Routes and 16% More Capacity

Toronto - Rio de Janeiro , Cartagena , Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadalajara

Montreal – Santiago , Cartagena , Guatemala City

Quebec City – Fort-de- France

Halifax – Nassau , Montego Bay

Ottawa– Nassau , Montego Bay

Vancouver – Huatulco

MONTREAL, May 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced its winter sun schedule, reflecting its largest network expansion to Latin America to date with 16 per cent more seat capacity over last winter. Highlights of the carrier's exciting new services for the Winter 2025-26 season include new destinations to Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City, and Guadalajara. As well, 13 new routes including to Santiago, Pointe-a-Pitre, Fort-de-France, Nassau, Montego Bay, and Huatulco are being introduced, along with additional frequencies to popular vacation destinations. In total, with over 55 daily flights and more than 80,000 seats weekly, Air Canada will offer the most comprehensive offering of any Canadian carrier flying to Latin America. All flights are now available for sale at aircanada.com, through Air Canada Contact Centres and via travel agents.

"Air Canada is delivering on its New Frontiers strategy with the expansion of its Latin America presence this winter. We are excited to be adding Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City and Guadalajara to our global network, and increasing service to Santiago with new flights from Montreal. Our Latin America winter schedule has been built to serve both Canadian and global Sixth Freedom connecting travellers, as well as capitalize on growing cargo opportunities," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer, and President, Cargo at Air Canada.

"We are also very pleased to add new winter routes from Halifax, Quebec City, Ottawa and Vancouver, to the Bahamas, Jamaica, Martinique, Guadeloupe, and Mexico, and increase capacity to popular sun vacation destinations."

"With the breadth and depth of Air Canada's network, our upcoming winter schedule offers a multitude of travel options for customers wherever they are. Whether people are connecting from Europe to Santiago, Guatemala and Guadalajara, Canadians looking to visit sunny climates, or travellers interested in exploring new adventures anywhere on the six continents we fly to, customers can plan and book their winter travels now. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our flights," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's new South America routes:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of

Operation Season AC84 Toronto

(YYZ) Rio de Janeiro

(GIG) 23:30 10:45 +1

day Tue, Thu, Sat Dec. 4, 2025

- Mar. 28, 2026 AC85 Rio de

Janeiro

(GIG) Toronto (YYZ) 21:30 07:00 +1

day Wed, Fri, Sun Dec. 5, 2025

- Mar. 29, 2026 AC936 Toronto

(YYZ) Cartagena

(CTG) 08:15 13:40 Sat Dec. 20, 2025

– Apr. 11, 2026 AC937 Cartagena

(CTG) Toronto (YYZ) 14:40 20:25 Sat Dec. 20, 2025

– Apr. 11, 2026 AC52 Montreal

(YUL) Santiago

(SCL) 17:50 07:00 +1

day Tue, Thu, Sat Dec. 16, 2025

– Feb. 27, 2026 AC53 Santiago

(SCL) Montreal

(YUL) 08:35 17:45 Wed, Fri, Sun Dec. 17, 2025

– Feb. 28, 2026 AC1388 Montreal

(YUL) Cartagena

(CTG) 08:15 14:00 Sat Dec. 20, 2025

– Apr. 11, 2026 AC1389 Cartagena

(CTG) Montreal

(YUL) 15:00 20:25 Sat Dec. 20, 2025

– Apr. 11, 2026

Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur - Brazilian Tourism Board, said, "Rio de Janeiro is one of those unique places in the world where you can go hiking, swim in the ocean, experience the rich Afro-Brazilian culture, admire breathtaking landscapes, and enjoy an authentic and diverse gastronomy. The relaunch of this route meets a growing demand from Canadian travellers for genuine and sustainable experiences. That is why we remain committed to working in partnership to strengthen this and many other connections between Brazil and Canada."

Air Canada's new Central America, Caribbean and Mexico routes:

Flight From To Depart Arrive Days of Operation Season AC1368 Montreal

(YUL) Guatemala

City (GUA) 17:35 22:30 Thu, Sat Oct. 2, 2025 –

April 25, 2026 AC1369 Guatemala

City (GUA) Montreal

(YUL) 10:50 16:50 Fri, Sun Oct. 3, 2025 –

April 26, 2026 AC960 Quebec

(YQB) Fort-de-

France (FDF) 09:35 15:45 Sun Dec. 7, 2025 –

Apr. 26, 2026 AC961 Fort-de-

France (FDF) Quebec

(YQB) 16:45 21:20 Sun Dec. 7, 2025 –

Apr. 26, 2026 AC946 Toronto

(YYZ) Pointe-à-Pitre

(PTP) 08:15 14:10 Sat Dec. 20, 2025 –

Apr. 11, 2026 AC953 Pointe-à-

Pitre (PTP) Toronto (YYZ) 15:10 19:40 Sat Dec. 20, 2025 –

Apr. 11, 2026 AC1360 Toronto (YYZ) Guadalajara

(GDL) 16:45 21:10 Tue, Thu, Sat Nov. 04, 2025 –

Apr. 28, 2026 AC1361 Guadalajara

(GDL) Toronto (YYZ) 08:30 14:05 Wed, Fri, Sun Nov. 05, 2025 –

Apr. 29, 2026 AC1270 Ottawa

(YOW) Nassau (NAS) 07:15 11:05 Fri Dec. 5, 2025 –

Apr. 10, 2026 AC1271 Nassau

(NAS) Ottawa

(YOW) 12:15 15:40 Fri Dec. 5, 2025 –

Apr. 10, 2026 AC1274 Ottawa

(YOW) Montego Bay

(MBJ) 08:30 13:15 Sun Dec. 7, 2025 –

Apr. 12, 2026 AC1275 Montego Bay

(MBJ) Ottawa

(YOW) 14:25 18:40 Sun Dec. 7, 2025 –

Apr. 12, 2026 AC1290 Halifax (YHZ) Nassau (NAS) 17:10 20:20 Fri Dec. 5, 2025 –

Apr. 10, 2026 AC1289 Nassau

(NAS) Halifax (YHZ) 21:20 02:00 +1 day Fri Dec. 5, 2025 –

Apr. 10, 2026 AC1278 Halifax (YHZ) Montego Bay

(MBJ) 09:25 13:30 Thu Dec. 4, 2025 –

Apr. 9, 2026 AC1279 Montego Bay

(MBJ) Halifax (YHZ) 14:30 20:00 Thu Dec. 4, 2025 –

Apr. 9, 2026 AC980 Vancouver

(YVR) Huatulco

(HUX) 08:30 16:35 Sun Dec. 7, 2025 –

Apr. 12, 2026 AC981 Huatulco

(HUX) Vancouver

(YVR) 17:35 22:15 Sun Dec. 7, 2025 –

Apr. 12, 2026

Additional capacity:

Route Increase during peak periods Toronto – Los Cabos 2 additional weekly flights; up to daily flights Toronto - Nassau 5 additional weekly flights; up to 12 weekly flights Toronto – Montego Bay 3 additional flights; up to 10 weekly flights Toronto – Monterrey Extended from summer season; 4 weekly flights Toronto - St. Maarten 1 additional flight; up to 5 weekly flights



Montreal – Punta Cana 1 additional daily flight; up to 3 daily flights Montreal – St. Maarten 2 additional flights; up to 4 weekly flights Montreal – Montego Bay 1 additional flight; up to 4 weekly flights



Vancouver – Los Cabos 1 additional flight; up to 5 weekly flights Vancouver – Puerto Vallarta 1 additional flight; up to daily flights

Travelling internationally?

Visit Air Canada's Travel Ready Hub for the latest government entry requirements. Customers are responsible for ensuring they meet all government entry requirements, including holding the correct travel documents, visas, any required health certificates, and all other eligibility requirements for any flights they purchase.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

