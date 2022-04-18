Air Canada's One-Day Passenger Load Exceeds 100,000 Customers

"We were very pleased to have had 100,701 customers board our planes on April 15, 2022, as travellers steadily return. Clearly there is a pent-up demand for travel that is matched only by our enthusiasm to welcome back our customers. It is also significant that we passed this milestone smoothly, indicating Air Canada has recovered operationally from COVID-19's effects and is prepared to safely and conveniently transport customers during the busy summer ahead," said Kevin O'Connor, Vice President of Air Canada's Systems Operations Control, which manages the airline's daily operation.

The last time Air Canada carried more than 100,000 customers in one day was March 13, 2020. During the pandemic passenger loads fell as low as 2,175 on April 23, 2020, as global air traffic ground to a virtual halt. In 2019, prior to the pandemic, Air Canada carried on average nearly 150,000 people daily and its single-day, passenger-load record was 187,000 customers on August 16, 2019.

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

