Premium 58-seat space delivers a thoughtfully designed environment for customers to grab a bite, work and recharge before their flight

MONTREAL, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada is introducing its newest Air Canada CaféTM at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, offering a seamless, premium grab and go experience for eligible domestic travellers. Designed for convenience and comfort, this new addition, located near Gate A2, opens tomorrow and marks the third Air Canada Café location, reinforcing the airline's commitment to improving premium lounge offerings at its Montréal hub.

Air Canada is introducing its newest Air Canada CaféTM at the Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, offering a seamless, premium grab and go experience for eligible domestic travellers. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

Blending local flavours with modern amenities, the Air Canada Café features a curated menu of iconic Montréal snacks, a selection of self-serve beverages, and power at each of the 58 seats. To access the lounge, eligible customers need only scan their boarding pass at the eGates at the Air Canada Café's entrance. This opening is part of Air Canada's broader investment in new, upgraded and expanded lounges planned for 2025 and beyond, further elevating the airport experience for its premium travellers.

"We've created a premium experience tailored to the needs of our busiest customers, while celebrating the essence of Montréal's vibrant café culture," said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Product & Services at Air Canada. "Every detail of the Air Canada Café is designed for productivity and comfort, bringing together efficiency with the warmth and energy that make it a beloved product amongst our customers."

"Our collaboration with Air Canada on the Montréal concept for Air Canada Café is one that we're particularly proud of," said Partner and Designer Vincent Hauspy, of Montréal-based design firm Provencher Roy. "The design celebrates the unique character and spirit of Montréal, showcasing all that makes this city an iconic destination for both Canadian and international travellers."

"ADM Aéroports de Montréal is pleased to welcome this new Air Canada Café, which offers a new signature experience for travelers departing from YUL," said Philippe Stas, ADM's Vice President, Services, Commercial and innovation. "This new space, with its design unique to our beautiful city, will enhance the level of service offered in the domestic area of our terminal, in addition to reinforcing our commitment to offer, in collaboration with our great partner Air Canada, a welcome worthy of the greatest international airports to our passengers."

Key Features of the Air Canada Café at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport:

Curated Food and Beverage Offerings

Grab and go food selections include warm pistachio cream croissants, mini cheese boards, vegetarian wraps and fresh salads

Montréal-inspired bagel and smoked meat sandwiches

Menu selections accommodate a variety of dietary needs, with clear ingredient and allergen labelling accessible via QR code

Self-serve beverage station featuring all Montréal-brewed beer, cider and non-alcoholic options, including locally brewed Gutsy Kombucha

Lavazza specialty coffees and nitro cold brew coffee

Amenities and Space

58 seats across 2,700-square-foot (250-square-metre) premium space

Productivity-style seating for working and taking calls

Power at every seat, including USB-C ports with wattage to charge a laptop

Accessible entrance for customers and staff

Signature Design

Created in collaboration with Montréal-based design firm Provencher Roy, influenced by the city's "third wave" coffee culture

Custom abstract artwork by Montréal-born artist Melanie Authier

Hanging light fixtures in the Air Canada Café are designed and manufactured in Québec

Eligibility for Air Canada Café Access

The Air Canada Café at Montréal-Trudeau International Airport is available to Air Canada customers travelling on a business class ticket, Aeroplan 50K, 75K, or Aeroplan Super Elite Status Members, Star Alliance Gold customers and Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders.

Elevating the airport experience

Air Canada continues to invest in modernizing and expanding its lounge network, focusing on customer care, convenience, and comfort. By the end of 2025, the airline will have added over 500 additional lounge seats worldwide, ensuring more space for travelers. This expansion builds on recent lounge upgrades, featuring elevated design, modern seating, and enhanced power access in select locations.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read our annual report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]