MONTREAL, Dec. 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - JA Canada and the Canadian Business Hall of Fame announced on Dec. 17 that Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Calin Rovinescu will be inducted as a Companion into the 2020 Canadian Business Hall of Fame.

Air Canada’s Calin Rovinescu to be Inducted Into 2020 Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"Calin's exceptional business and leadership achievements have been widely recognized by several influential organizations both in Canada and globally. His deep commitment to making Canada a better place begins with his relentless determination and long-term vision in creating a sustainable, continually improving global company, which becomes a solid foundation to giving back to society. Through Calin's oversight of Air Canada's initiatives in championing diversity, mentorship to youth, investing in future technologies to reduce environment impact, advancing charitable programs that focus on helping children and improving children's health, plus his personal contributions to educational scholarships and through his role as University of Ottawa's Chancellor, it is most fitting that his accomplishments in business excellence and contributions to Canadian social causes have earned Calin another top honour as an inductee into the 2020 Canadian Business Hall of Fame," said Annette Verschuren, Member of the Air Canada Board of Directors, and a 2019 Canadian Business Hall of Fame Inductee.

Mr. Rovinescu has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada since April 1, 2009. Among the many recognitions for his business accomplishments, he was recently named CEO of the Year and Strategist of the Year (2019), awarded the Executive Leadership Award at the 2018 Airline Strategy Awards, named Canada's Outstanding CEO of the Year (2016) and Canada's Best CEO (2013). He is a member of the Board of Directors of BCE Inc. and Bell Canada, and of the Business Council of Canada, and is the 14th Chancellor of the University of Ottawa.

The Canadian Business Hall of Fame celebrates the outstanding achievements of Canada's most distinguished business leaders, past and present. It was established by JA Canada in 1979 to honour Canada's pre-eminent business leaders for their professional and philanthropic achievements. Companions are nominated by their peers and are chosen by an independent selection committee.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

Articles

Internet: aircanada.com/media

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: media@aircanada.ca

Related Links

www.aircanada.com

