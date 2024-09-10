Highlighting 30 restaurants, list spans 18 cities from coast-to-coast-to coast

Air Canada's Best New Restaurants is the longest running Canadian restaurant ranking, and the only one to use a single, anonymous reviewer

The Top 10 restaurant finalists will be announced on November 4, 2024

MONTREAL, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - The 30 nominees for Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024 were unveiled today, celebrating new culinary talent across Canada. Since 2002, Air Canada has championed the country's distinct culinary scene through the longest running Canadian restaurant ranking and its signature program, Air Canada's Best New Restaurants. The 2024 highly anticipated longlist is out today on CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com.

The 30 nominees for Air Canada’s Best New Restaurants 2024 were unveiled today. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We're thrilled to shine a light on Canada's emerging culinary talent through Air Canada's annual Best New Restaurants list," said Andy Shibata, Vice President, Brand, Air Canada. "Food is an important part of culture and heritage, and by sharing the very best of Canada's creative culinary scene, we hope to inspire people to seek out great food experiences across our country. In doing so, we are proud to celebrate the best of Canadian talent and support the vitality of Canada's restaurant and hospitality sector."

Air Canada's Best New Restaurants is the only cross-country restaurant ranking to use a single, anonymous reviewer who sets out to dine across Canada. Based on the recommendations of a coast-to-coast panel of food experts, Air Canada sends one undercover writer on a month-long culinary marathon to sample the offerings from notable openings across the country, all of which are now contenders for the coveted Top 10 list.

Air Canada's Best New Restaurants 2024 highlights the top restaurants that have opened across the country between late spring 2023 and May 31, 2024, and deliver exceptional experiences through the quality of their food, level of service and commitment to culinary creativity.

The 2024 nominees for Canada's Best New Restaurants are (in alphabetical order):

Ancestor Café, Fort Langley; Bar Gigi, Calgary; Bar Henry, Edmonton; Bar Prima, Toronto; Bernadette's, Edmonton; Black Cat Pizzeria, St. John's; Bravo, Vancouver; Bread & Cheese Inn Restaurant, Bay Bulls; Buvette Daphnee, Ottawa; Café Malabar, Victoria; Caméline, Gatineau; Casavant, Montreal; Conjeo Negro, Toronto; Contrada, Toronto; Crumb Queen/Andy's Lunch, Winnipeg; Dovetail Restaurant, Vancouver; F&B Restaurant, Saskatoon; Fat Rabbit, St. Catherine's; Gary's, Vancouver; Heni, Montreal; Juliette Plaza, Montreal; Lila Restaurant, Vancouver' Maison de Soma, Mont-Tremblant; Martine's Wine Bar, Toronto; Mhel, Toronto; Osteria Elio Volpe, Vancouver; Parapluie, Montreal; Sabayon, Montreal; Takja BBQ House, Toronto; The Starlight, Stratford

This year's Top 10 ranking will be unveiled in Toronto on November 4, 2024. The winners will also be showcased on CanadasBestNewRestaurants.com and in the November issue of Air Canada enRoute magazine.

The 2024 edition of Air Canada's Best New Restaurants is generously supported by Diageo Canada, our returning gold level sponsor. A special thank-you to Diageo Canada for their ongoing commitment to enriching Canada's culinary landscape.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About Air Canada enRoute

Air Canada enRoute is Air Canada's award-winning travel media brand published by Spafax. An inspirational authority for the global traveller, it reaches passengers at every step of their journey through its multimedia portfolio: including print, digital channels (enroute.aircanada.com) and many prestigious programs and events. The Air Canada enRoute Canada's Best New Restaurants print magazine will be distributed nationally through Globe and Mail home subscriptions and by direct mail to Aeroplan Super Elite and Million Mile members in November. Follow on Instagram: @enroutemag, #AirCanadaTop10.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

Contacts: [email protected]