Oat milk, craft beers, specialty drinks and new meal options added to onboard food and beverage selection

Popular kids and family entertainment programming added through new partnership with Mattel

New Air Canada App updates focused on quick and easy access to important travel information

MONTREAL, July 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced fresh new features to its products and services, adding even more comfort and convenience to its onboard travel experience. The upgrades include expanded in-flight food and beverage offerings to suit a variety of needs and tastes, more family-friendly options in the airline's award-winning in-flight entertainment library, as well as additional advances to the Air Canada App.

Air Canada Rolls Out More Product Improvements Offering Additional Comfort and Convenience (CNW Group/Air Canada)

These updates are the latest made by the airline as part of its 'More to Travel ' initiative, a series of ongoing improvements underway across its travel products and services.

"At Air Canada, we know that a comfortable and enjoyable onboard experience is an important part of our customers' travel journey," said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Products and Services at Air Canada. "We're pleased to offer more food and beverage options across a variety of tastes and preferences including products not available today on any Canadian airline, as we continue improving Air Canada's overall onboard experience."

More Menu Items to Suit Diverse Needs and Tastes

Addition of Earth's Own oat milk, a Canadian non-dairy milk alternative—a first for a Canadian airline.

New popular beverage choices including:

Blue Moon Belgian White and Hop Valley IPA craft beers, as well as Vizzy Strawberry Orange Mimosa Hard Seltzer.



Rosé from Provence, France and Aperol Spritz (Air Canada Signature Class on international flights).

and Aperol Spritz (Air Canada Signature Class on international flights). Butter chicken with rice pilaf and cauliflower peas masala are some of the new menu options available for Premium Economy and Economy customers, on select flights.

More Family Fun with New Mattel Content

Last month, Skytrax named Air Canada the Most Family Friendly Airline for 2023. Now, it will be the only Canadian airline to offer some of the most popular kids' shorts for in-flight entertainment through an extensive partnership with Mattel. The entire suite of shows and movies adds dozens of hours of additional kids' content to Air Canada's award-winning in-flight entertainment, with even more new content partners coming soon.

"Air Canada is proud to be the only Canadian airline offering exclusive Mattel favourites like Hot Wheels in the City, Thomas and Friends: Learning with Thomas, as well as episodes of Barbie's vlog—which comes hot on the heels of the most anticipated movie release of the summer," said John Moody, Managing Director of Product Design at Air Canada. "At the height of family vacation season, parents and kids can enjoy their flight with an unparalleled range of inflight entertainment options including some of the most popular and well-loved kids' shows."

More Convenience and More Features for Air Canada App

The latest upgrades to the Air Canada App, available for free through the Apple App Store or Google Play, allow for quick and easy access to important travel information throughout the journey including:

Mobile boarding passes that are easier to use at security and during boarding with seamless updates

Passport details of Aeroplan members linked to their profile, streamlining international check-in

Easier airport navigation with integrated maps of key Air Canada and Star Alliance airports

airports Ability for Air Canada Signature Class and Premium Economy customers to pre-order in-flight meals on select international flights departing Canada

"Our customers want information and digital tools that meet their real-time needs when navigating busy airports. Our focus is on delivering contextual travel information directly to our customers' devices via our award-winning Air Canada App, with even more improvements to come," said Derek Whitworth, Managing Director, Customer Digital Technology at Air Canada.

Bringing More to Travel

Since the spring, Air Canada has been rolling out product and service upgrades across the travel experience with new ways to stay connected, improvements to lounges, with more to come. This includes a partnership with Bell, announced in May, which launched with free on-board Wi-Fi texting for Aeroplan members.

The airline also recently added three new premium airport lounges, bringing Air Canada's network of lounges to 29 worldwide. This includes a new Maple Leaf Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the new Aspire | Air Canada Café at the Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTZ) in Toronto's convenient downtown terminal, and Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) Terminal A co-located within the new United Club. These initiatives are part of Air Canada's commitment to evolve its premium offerings to provide the highest level of service and even more comfort and convenience to customers.

