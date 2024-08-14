Four-times weekly seasonal flights begin March 31, 2025

Only Canadian airline connecting Canada's capital to Europe

Wide array of connections at Heathrow across Europe , the Middle East , India and Africa

Air Canada will serve London Heathrow from six Canadian cities, with up to 63 weekly flights in summer 2025

MONTREAL, Aug. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada today announced it is further boosting its schedule serving Canada's capital region with non-stop, international flights from Ottawa to London Heathrow. Flights will be operated four-times weekly with Air Canada's Dreamliner fleet offering a choice of three cabins beginning March 31, 2025. Seats are available for purchase now at aircanada.com, via the Air Canada app, travel agents and Air Canada's contact centres.

Air Canada will serve London Heathrow from six Canadian cities, with up to 63 weekly flights in summer 2025. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We are very pleased to solidify Air Canada's leadership serving our country's capital with the resumption of trans-Atlantic services beginning next spring. In addition to London being a top global destination, Heathrow is one of the world's primary global gateways as well as home to Air Canada's largest international operations. Conveniently located together with our Star Alliance partner airlines in The Queen's Terminal, Air Canada offers customers easy connections to a vast array of more than 30 destinations across Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa with our airline partners. With continued demand for visiting friends, relatives, leisure and tourism, as well as supporting business and corporate travel, this route gives customers from both the National Capital Region and abroad direct, convenient international travel options to and from Ottawa," said Mark Galardo, Executive Vice President – Revenue and Network Planning at Air Canada.

"We are looking forward to the future delivery of Air Canada's new Airbus A321XLR fleet. The economics, optimum cabin size and range of the XLR which is expected to begin arriving in late 2025, will enable us to consider operating this important international route with greater frequencies and potentially with year-round service," concluded Mr. Galardo.

Air Canada's Ottawa-London Heathrow flight resumption announcement follows its recent announcement significantly expanding services from Ottawa to points across Canada and sun leisure destinations this winter. As Air Canada will operate up to 229 weekly flights to and from Ottawa next year across a range of regional, domestic, international and transborder flights, the carrier has designated Ottawa as a test location for trialing and refining new customer service initiatives designed to improve the customer journey.

Ottawa-London Heathrow schedule:

Flight # From To Days of operation Route operates AC888 Ottawa

(YOW) London

(LHR) Monday, Thursday: departs 18:40,

arrives 06:30 (+1 day) Wednesday, Saturday: departs

20:55, arrives 08:35 (+1 day) Mar. 31, 2025 – Oct. 25, 2025 AC889 London

(LHR) Ottawa

(YOW) Monday, Thursday: departs 14:05,

arrives 16:35 Wednesday, Saturday: departs

12:40, arrives 15:20 Mar. 31, 2025 – Oct. 25, 2025

Air Canada's international services

Air Canada's Boeing 787 Dreamliners offer a choice of three cabins: Air Canada Signature Class featuring lie-flat individual pods, Premium Economy featuring larger seats with additional leg room and premium services, and Economy featuring complimentary Chef-inspired and designed meals, wines, and beverages. All cabins have award-winning inflight entertainment screens at every seat with hours of complimentary onboard entertainment featuring more than 1,400 hours of movies, more than 1,900 hours of TV shows, more than 600 hours of music and podcasts, and featuring premier collaborations with Apple TV+, Audible, Disney+, Hayu. Customers have the opportunity to purchase wi-fi connectivity. Additionally, for all Air Canada Aeroplan members there is free texting onboard wi-fi-equipped aircraft.

Air Canada has 27 Maple Leaf Lounges located in North America and worldwide for eligible customers.

Air Canada's onboard services on international flights showcase some of the best cuisine Canadian culinary talent has to offer with Air Canada's panel of celebrity chefs, including renowned Montreal chef Jérôme Ferrer and award-winning, Vancouver-based chefs David Hawksworth and Vikram Vij. Complementing the culinary journey is a selection of top wines chosen by leading Canadian sommelier, Véronique Rivest.

All customers have the opportunity to collect and redeem points with Aeroplan, Canada's leading loyalty program, when travelling with Air Canada, and eligible customers have access to priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounges, priority boarding and other benefits.

Ottawa stakeholder quotes:

"Ottawa residents and business owners have been hoping and calling for a return of direct non-stop service to London. The restored flight will boost our local economy, increase tourism, and connect two world capitals. It will make it easier for residents to travel abroad, tourists to visit Ottawa, and businesses to launch and expand in our city. Thank you to Air Canada, the Ottawa International Airport Authority, and Ottawa Tourism for their hard work. And special thanks to all the residents who raised their voices and helped make this possible. This is a big win for Ottawa," stated Mark Sutcliffe, Mayor of Ottawa.

"We're absolutely thrilled that YOW is once again connected, non-stop, to London-Heathrow Airport. As a key destination for government officials, business leaders, and leisure travellers worldwide, having Canada's Capital Region back in the London mix elevates Ottawa-Gatineau on the global stage," said Mark Laroche, President and CEO of the Ottawa International Airport Authority. "Sincere thanks to the Mayor's office, our tourism partners, local businesses, and everyone who added their voice to the effort to reinstate this valued route."

"We are truly excited for Air Canada to launch this flight between Ottawa and London. This will make it even easier for visitors from the UK – Ottawa's top overseas market – and other key destinations to travel to Canada's capital to visit friends and family, to attend a conference or sporting event, and to experience our celebrated cultural gems and easy access to that world renowned Canadian nature." said Michael Crockatt, President and CEO of Ottawa Tourism. "Regardless of the reasons for travel, the tourism and hospitality businesses in Canada's capital are ready to warmly welcome visitors. We are grateful to all our partners for making this possible."

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

