MONTREAL, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada today said that after a year of successful operation it has extended its agreement with The Landline Company to continue providing seamless, luxury motorcoach land-air connections between Toronto Pearson and the John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport and the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

"Air Canada has been very pleased with the response to this innovative initiative that we launched as a pilot program a year ago. The results show our multimodal strategy is a popular and effective means to increase connectivity within our network while offering customers additional, convenient travel options. With our extended partnership, we are working together with Landline to further develop this program both operationally, with the goal of advancing to a direct airside-to-airside service, subject to government approval, and geographically, by introducing it elsewhere in Canada," said Ranbir Singh, Director, Regional Airlines and Markets at Air Canada.

"We've enjoyed working with the Air Canada team to help unlock a new, premium, stress-free connecting experience for passengers departing Hamilton and Waterloo Region," said Nick Johnson, Vice President, Commercial for The Landline Company. "We are further refining our product, equipping our vehicles with new fast, free Wi-Fi next week, meaning all customers onboard can enjoy streaming video services and gaming on their personal devices. And we are working with Air Canada, airport partners, and regulators to establish airside-to-airside service, building an innovative, cost-effective solution that makes regional travel more efficient and enjoyable."

"Congratulations to Air Canada and Landline on the first anniversary of this unique partnership with the Region of Waterloo International Airport (YKF)," said Karen Redman, Chair of the Region of Waterloo. "This innovative service has opened up a world of opportunities for our passengers by providing seamless connectivity to a wide range of Canadian and international destinations. Global connectivity is key, and we are committed to working together to support the evolution of the service in Waterloo Region."

"We are delighted to extend our partnership with Air Canada and The Landline Company and continue offering this innovative multimodal travel option to our passengers. This service has enhanced connectivity from Hamilton to exciting destinations worldwide through Air Canada's global network while providing travelers with convenience, stress-free experience, strengthening our airport's position as a key regional gateway," said Ed Ratuski, Executive Managing Director at Hamilton International. "We've witnessed firsthand how this seamless integration between luxury motorcoach service and air travel has improved the passenger journey, and we look forward to building on this collaboration as we continue to elevate the travel experience for our customers here at Hamilton International Airport."

Landline's luxury motorcoaches, designed and built in Quebec by Prevost, provide premium features such as spacious leather seating, free Wi-Fi, power outlets, and full accessibility for passengers with reduced mobility. The motorcoaches run multiple non-stop round trips daily from Hamilton and Waterloo Region airports to Toronto Pearson, offering Air Canada customers the same benefits as air-only itineraries, including boarding pass and bag tag printing at their regional airport, as well as, disruption protection, and Aeroplan point earning opportunities.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About The Landline Company

The biggest airlines in the world trust Landline to power their first and last mile connectivity. Landline's industry-first platform allows airlines to leverage the seamlessness and affordability of ground transportation to add dynamic new routes to their network without sacrificing on quality or customer experience. Landline operates seamless multi-modal networks on behalf of Air Canada, United Airlines, American Airlines, and Sun Country Airlines. Landline is fundamentally reshaping the way every consumer thinks about the travel day by making air travel multi-modal. Visit landlineco.com for more information.

