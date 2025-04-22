MONTREAL, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada President and Chief Executive Officer Michael Rousseau today announced the realignment of certain senior executive management responsibilities at the airline. The changes are designed to capitalize on cross functional capabilities within the senior executive team and will be effective May 1, 2025.

"Air Canada is now well underway with its New Frontiers strategy and in support of our growth program, which will accelerate as new aircraft begin arriving late in 2025, we are realigning certain senior executive functions. These changes will reinforce our management structure by promoting cross-functional capabilities among our senior executives, adding to the resiliency of our already very strong senior leadership team," said Mr. Rousseau.

The changes, effective May 1, 2025:

Craig Landry , previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer and President of Aeroplan. In his new role, Mr. Landry will oversee the corporation's technology functions, spearheading innovation to improve customer experience, with responsibility for digital, data, cyber security, and artificial intelligence functions. As President of Aeroplan, he will continue to drive Aeroplan's vision as Canada's leading travel loyalty program.

, previously Executive Vice President and Chief Operations Officer, has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Innovation Officer and President of Aeroplan. In his new role, Mr. Landry will oversee the corporation's technology functions, spearheading innovation to improve customer experience, with responsibility for digital, data, cyber security, and artificial intelligence functions. As President of Aeroplan, he will continue to drive Aeroplan's vision as leading travel loyalty program. Mark Nasr , previously Executive Vice President, Marketing & Digital and President, Aeroplan, has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer. In his new role, Mr. Nasr will assume responsibility to optimize all aspects of a safe, reliable and efficient operation, while elevating the customer experience throughout Air Canada's worldwide network. His responsibilities include Flight Operations, Maintenance and Engineering, Airports, In-Flight Service, Contact Centres, International Operations, Regional Express Carriers, and Onboard Cabins and Systems groups.

previously Executive Vice President, Marketing & Digital and President, Aeroplan, has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Operations Officer. In his new role, Mr. Nasr will assume responsibility to optimize all aspects of a safe, reliable and efficient operation, while elevating the customer experience throughout Air Canada's worldwide network. His responsibilities include Flight Operations, Maintenance and Engineering, Airports, In-Flight Service, Contact Centres, International Operations, Regional Express Carriers, and Onboard Cabins and Systems groups. Mark Galardo , previously Executive Vice President, Revenue & Network Planning and President, Cargo, has been appointed Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer and President, Cargo. In addition to his current role, Mr. Galardo will also be responsible for Marketing, leading the design and development of the Air Canada brand.

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network.

