New, non-stop service between Montreal and Fort McMurray

Increased frequencies on Toronto - Kelowna , Winnipeg - Toronto , Montreal -

Vancouver

Air Canada will offer over 600 daily flights on 97 routes to 51 destinations

in Canada this summer, the most of any carrier

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today announced a new service between Montreal and Fort McMurray that will launch next June as part of the carrier's Canadian summer schedule. For summer 2023, Air Canada is also restoring suspended services and increasing frequencies on popular routes across Canada, as the company augments its Canadian network following the pandemic.

Air Canada will offer over 600 daily flights on 97 routes to 51 destinations in Canada this summer, the most of any carrier. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"As the country's flag carrier, Air Canada's increased Canadian summer schedule further reinforces our role in providing critical connectivity to Canadians coast-to-coast. Our new Montreal-Fort McMurray service brings easier access from eastern Canada to one of the critical economic hubs of Alberta. And with the prudent restoration of suspended routes and increased frequencies on others, we are improving our customers' options for domestic travel. We are looking forward to an exceptional summer, with service on 97 domestic routes to 51 Canadian airports, making us the largest Canadian carrier, with the most seats and capacity available for travellers," said Mark Galardo, Senior Vice President of Network Planning and Revenue Management at Air Canada.

"Furthermore, we've built our Canadian summer schedule to synchronize with our recently announced summer international schedule, facilitating connectivity through our hubs for our customers, whether they're traveling within Canada, across the border to the US, or to our many destinations worldwide. "

New service between Montreal and Fort McMurray will begin June 20, 2023. Flights will be operated year-round, three days a week, by Air Canada Rouge using an Airbus A319 aircraft with 136 seats in a Premium Rouge and Economy Class configuration. With its new Montreal and existing Toronto service, Air Canada will be the only carrier connecting Fort McMurray non-stop to Quebec and Ontario.

Flight Departs Arrives Days of Week AC1943 Montreal 08:15 Fort McMurray 10:38 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday AC1942 Fort McMurray 12:05 Montreal 17:52 Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Air Canada also announced today the resumption of several seasonal routes and one previously suspended route. This includes daily Gander-Toronto flights beginning June 1, London, Ontario-Montreal flights beginning June 17, four-times weekly Fort McMurray-Toronto flights resuming May 1, and three-times weekly Calgary-Quebec City flights starting June 19. In addition, Air Canada is planning daily widebody service on its Ottawa-Vancouver route while also offering multiple options to popular leisure destinations, such as Kelowna and Victoria through its three main hubs.

Frequency Increases

Route Frequency (Summer 2023 versus Summer 2022) Edmonton-Montreal Increases to four times daily from twice daily Vancouver-Montreal Increases to six times daily from five daily Calgary-Toronto Increases to 13 times daily from 11 daily Kelowna-Vancouver Increases to eight times daily from seven daily Winnipeg-Toronto Increases to seven times daily from five daily Saint John-Toronto Increases to three times daily from once daily Kelowna-Toronto Increases to two times daily from once daily Quebec City-Vancouver Increases to five times from three times weekly

Aeroplan members can earn and redeem points on all Air Canada flights; and, where available, for eligible customers and Aeroplan members, priority check-in, Maple Leaf Lounge access, priority boarding and other benefits.

On October 13, 2022, Air Canada released its international summer schedule, including new European services.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 51 airports in Canada, 51 in the United States and 88 internationally. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger flights and cargo-only flights with its fleet of Boeing 767-300 freighters. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]