Air Canada Proudly Renews its Partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee Until 2030

MONTREAL, May 30, 2024 /CNW/ - Air Canada has renewed its partnership as the Official Airline of Team Canada. The new agreement, showcasing the airline's deep passion for sport and commitment to sharing the best of Canada with the world, extends through the 2030 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and includes Paris 2024.

Adding to the excitement, Air Canada also unveiled at an event in Toronto a Boeing 777 with a special livery to transport Team Canada Olympians and Paralympians, coaches and support staff to and from the Games.

"We're honoured to extend our partnership with the Canadian Olympic and Paralympic Committees as Team Canada's Official Airline through 2030, including for Paris 2024," said Michael Rousseau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Air Canada. "We're looking forward to proudly sharing the very best of Canada with the world as we cheer the nation's top athletes on to Olympic and Paralympic success."

Air Canada will #FlyTheFlag as the Official Airline of Team Canada for the next four Olympic and Paralympic Games. This includes the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, to which the airline will transport more than 1,000 Team Canada athletes and delegation members, supported by its Going for Gold employee program, ensuring a seamless and easy travel experience to and from the Games.

"We are delighted to extend our long-standing relationship with Air Canada," said David Shoemaker, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary General of the Canadian Olympic Committee. "For more than 30 years, Air Canada's passion for Team Canada has been remarkable. We're grateful for the exceptional travel experience they consistently offer our athletes, helping them compete at their best on the world's biggest stage."

"Air Canada continues to be a world-class partner, committed to working collaboratively with the Paralympic community to provide the best possible services for Paralympic athletes to travel to the Games," said Karen O'Neill, Chief Executive Officer of the Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We look forward to a comfortable, safe, and efficient journey to Paris with Air Canada this summer, and to strengthening our relationship even further over the next six years in support of helping athletes to reach their Paralympic goals."

Air Canada is honoured to support Team Canada athletes who embody values of diversity, inclusivity, openness and kindness. The airline will provide special service and transport for all Team Canada athletes travelling to the Games, as well as:

Extending complimentary 35K Aeroplan Elite status through its Podium Program;

Aeroplan Elite status through its Podium Program; Providing individual Care & Share packages to athletes for added comfort in-flight, including Amenity Kit items and memorabilia to share at the Games;

Celebrating with significant on the ground presence at both Canada Olympic House and Canada Paralympic House in Paris , showcasing the best of Canada and aviation hospitality and cheering on Team Canada with attendees;

, showcasing the best of and aviation hospitality and cheering on Team Canada with attendees; Holding airport celebrations as athletes depart and return from the Games.

Further demonstrating its support, Air Canada has also announced 10 Team Air Canada athlete ambassadors whose embodiment of Canadian values and sporting excellence inspires the airline:

Luguentz Dort – Basketball ( Montreal, Quebec )

) Philip Kim – Breaking ( Vancouver, B.C. )

– Breaking ( ) Pierce LePage – Athletics ( Whitby, Ontario )

– Athletics ( ) Adriana Leon – Soccer ( King City, Ontario )

– Soccer ( ) Josh Liendo – Swimming ( Toronto, Ontario )

– Swimming ( ) Zak Madell – Wheelchair Rugby ( Edmonton, Alberta )

– Wheelchair Rugby ( ) Summer McIntosh – Swimming ( Toronto, Ontario )

– Swimming ( ) Cindy Ouellet – Wheelchair Basketball ( Quebec City, Quebec )

– Wheelchair Basketball ( ) Marissa Papaconstantinou – Para Athletics ( Toronto, Ontario )

– Para Athletics ( ) Aurélie Rivard – Para Swimming ( St-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec )

The airline will extend this athlete ambassador initiative, with a new group of athletes, for each of the 2026, 2028 and 2030 Games.

Air Canada is proud to be the Official Airline of the Canadian Olympic Team since 1988 and Canadian Paralympic Team since 2007. Furthering its support for Canadian sport, the airline also recently concluded agreements to become the Official Airline of Swimming Canada and Athletics Canada ahead of Paris 2024.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

About the Canadian Olympic Committee

The Canadian Olympic Committee believes sport has the power to transform Canada. Through the Team Canada Impact Agenda and together with our partners, the COC is committed to making sport safe, inclusive and barrier-free so more young people can play and stay in sport. Learn more at olympic.ca.

About the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC)

The Canadian Paralympic Committee is a non-profit, private organization in partnership with 27 member sport organizations, dedicated to the power and impact of Paralympic sport. Holding a vision of an inclusive world realized through Paralympic sport, its mission is to deliver the best-prepared teams for Games excellence while modeling and promoting disability inclusion and accessibility. Championing the stories and successes of high-performance athletes with disabilities, the Canadian Paralympic Committee inspires Canadians to embrace inclusivity and actively engage in sports. For more insights, visit paralympic.ca.

