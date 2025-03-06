Renowned Kaiseki master brings his culinary artistry to Air Canada Signature Class on all Japan routes now

MONTREAL, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Air Canada has announced the addition of Michelin-starred Chef Masaki Hashimoto to its culinary panel. Based in Toronto, Chef Hashimoto is the owner of Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, one of Canada's only restaurants dedicated to the traditional art of Kaiseki cuisine. Since immigrating more than 40 years ago, he has devoted his career to mastering and sharing this multi-course culinary tradition. His exclusive creations debuted March 1 in Air Canada Signature Class, on all flights between Canada and Japan.

On these routes, Chef Hashimoto's dishes will showcase a thoughtfully curated selection of traditional ingredients through a rotating menu. Six recipes will be introduced annually, including a Zensai (appetizer) such as sautéed lotus root; Komono (side dishes) like sesame tofu with wasabi sauce; and a Oshokuji (main course) featuring beef sukiyaki with simmered tofu, scallions, napa cabbage and red ginger, served with calrose rice and miso soup. A brunch casserole follows, served before landing. Beginning in the spring, Air Canada will further elevate the experience with traditional dishware and tray presentations curated by Chef Hashimoto, in partnership with Noritake dishware, featuring Japanese artwork.

"We are proud to present Chef Hashimoto's exceptional culinary artistry in our Signature Class experience," said Scott O'Leary, Loyalty and Product at Air Canada. "His journey and dedication to Kaiseki cuisine have enriched Canada's culinary landscape, and we are honoured to celebrate this onboard."

To complement the meals, a premium sake pairing will be offered, selected by Chef Hashimoto's son, Kei Hashimoto, a certified Kiki sake-shi (sake sommelier) accredited by the Sake Service Institute in Tokyo. The featured sake, Ninki-ichi Junmai Daiginjo Gold, is crafted from Gohyakumankoku sake rice, prized for its clean, crisp character. Filtered using the Yabuta system, it achieves exceptional purity with a balanced profile of floral and fruity notes and a smooth, velvety mouthfeel.

"It has always been a lifelong dream of mine to bring an authentic Japanese in-flight dining experience to travellers. Partnering with Air Canada is truly an honour for me, as it brings together the two places I now call home—Japan and Canada," said Chef Masaki Hashimoto.

"This collaboration allows us both to bridge the rich cultural landscapes of each country and celebrate our shared values of care, respect, and connection."

Chef Hashimoto's creations are now offered as part of Air Canada's Signature Class dining menu on all Air Canada flights between Canada and Japan. Air Canada offers the most flights between Canada and Japan, with up to six daily flights from three airports in Canada to three airports in Japan this summer:

Vancouver to Narita : daily flights

to : daily flights Vancouver to Osaka : four weekly flights

to : four weekly flights Toronto to Narita : daily flights

to : daily flights Toronto to Haneda: daily flights

to Haneda: daily flights Toronto to Osaka : three weekly flights

to : three weekly flights Montreal to Narita : daily flights

About Chef Masaki Hashimoto

With over 35 years of dedication to the art of Japanese cuisine, Chef Masaki Hashimoto has earned a distinguished reputation as one of the finest Japanese culinary artisans in the world. Arriving in Toronto with his wife, Sachiko, Chef Hashimoto brought with him the time-honoured traditions of Kaiseki cuisine, honed over 15 years of training in some of Japan's most renowned kitchens—spanning Iwakuni, Ehime, Tsujitome Kyoto, and Kocho in Tokyo.

As one of the few Kaiseki chefs to venture beyond Japan's borders, Hashimoto has spent decades introducing the intricate beauty and grace of Japanese dining traditions to the world. His restaurant, Kaiseki Yu-zen Hashimoto, has been recognized by the Michelin Guide with a one-star rating for three consecutive years, a testament to his unmatched skill and dedication to preserving the art of Kaiseki.

In 2007, Hashimoto's culinary journey took him back to Japan, where he competed in the prestigious Japanese Culinary Arts Competition. Representing Kyoto in the finals, he earned a spot among the top five chefs from across the country, receiving the coveted Technique Award—a recognition that underscores his mastery of traditional Kaiseki techniques, even after more than two decades in Toronto.

Air Canada's commitment to culinary excellence

This partnership builds on Air Canada's industry-leading food and beverage upgrades, reinforcing its dedication to elevating the in-flight experience. In 2024, the airline made its largest-ever menu upgrade, featuring over 100 new, globally inspired, rotating dishes, new craveable snack selections, complimentary beer and wine offerings, a refreshed North America bistro menu and much more.

