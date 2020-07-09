Global healthcare leader to provide medical advisory services as airline further develops biosafety measures validated with science-based evidence

MONTREAL, July 9, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada announced today that Cleveland Clinic, a global healthcare leader, will provide medical advisory services as the airline further develops biosafety measures across its operations. Air Canada will have access to the local expertise of Cleveland Clinic Canada as well as clinical expertise from Cleveland Clinic's worldwide enterprise system.

"As airline travel adapts to a new normal, we are taking another leadership role via our partnership with renowned Cleveland Clinic which enables Air Canada to leverage the strategic insight, advice, resources and recommendations of the world's leading medical community to further develop protocols, guidelines and standards validated with science-based evidence in our ongoing COVID-19 response. We are committed in our ongoing strategy of continually developing multiple layers of measures for our customers and employees alike," said Samuel Elfassy, Vice President, Safety at Air Canada.

Air Canada has been at the forefront of the airline industry in responding to COVID-19, including being among the first carriers globally to require face coverings onboard and the first airline in the Americas to take customers' temperatures prior to boarding. In May it introduced a comprehensive program, Air Canada CleanCare+, to apply industry leading biosafety measures at each stage of the journey.

The Clinic's Medical Director Program was initiated in Canada for domestic and global companies and is supported by management and clinical experts across the enterprise to provide strategic guidance on health and safety matters for customer safety. As the Medical Advisor to Air Canada, Cleveland Clinic will provide access to leading expertise including guidance on:

Infectious exposure and toxicology

Pandemic and infrastructure response planning and prevention

Medical contingency plans and process development

Crisis and organizational risk management

"As the public begins to adjust to a world that's been altered by the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety is of the utmost importance," said Michael Kessel, Cleveland Clinic Canada, CEO and President. "It is an honour to use our 99 years of clinical expertise to support Canadian organizations in a way that helps protect our communities."

Air Canada's partnership with Cleveland Clinic Canada is the latest of several medical collaborations it has undertaken in advancing biosafety across its business.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2019 served over 51 million customers. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media , follow @ AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook .

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs, including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 66,000 employees are more than 4,200 salaried physicians and researchers and 16,600 nurses, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic's health system includes a 165-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 11 regional hospitals in northeast Ohio, more than 180 northern Ohio outpatient locations – including 18 full-service family health centers and three health and wellness centers – and locations in southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nev.; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2018, there were 7.9 million total outpatient visits, 238,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 220,000 surgical cases throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org Follow us at twitter.com/CCforMedia and twitter.com/ClevelandClinic. News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org. Information about the Medical Director Program available clevelandcinic.ca

For further information: Media Contacts: Air Canada, [email protected]; Cleveland Clinic Canada, [email protected]

