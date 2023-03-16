Achievers recognizes firms that celebrate, support and engage employees

MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Air Canada has been recognized as one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® for 2023. It is the sixth consecutive year Air Canada has won the award, given for innovative engagement and recognition practices that elevate the employee experience.

It is the sixth consecutive year Air Canada has won the award, given for innovative engagement and recognition practices that elevate the employee experience. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"At its heart, Air Canada is a customer service business, and we rely on our highly motivated and dedicated employees to deliver on that promise each and every day. We put a premium on all our people throughout our company because each of them is essential and they are the best at what they do. We are always devising new ways to support them so that they can continue to succeed, and it is gratifying that Achievers recognizes these efforts," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada.

The Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® is one of several awards Air Canada has already won this year for its workplace engagement and employee practices. The carrier has also been named:

One of " Montreal's Top Employers" for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada for the 10 th consecutive year.

Top Employers" for 2023 by Mediacorp Canada for the 10 consecutive year. One of Canada's Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year.

Best Employers 2023 by Forbes for the eighth consecutive year. Winner of the 2023 HRD Innovative HR Teams Award for Forward-Thinking HR Programs.

In selecting its winners, Achievers assembled a panel of 11 esteemed judges comprised of employee engagement academics, industry analysts, thought leaders, journalists, and influencers to evaluate the applicants. Winners were selected based on Achievers' Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability & Performance, Belonging, Equity & Inclusion, Culture Alignment, Manager Empowerment, Professional & Personal Growth, Purpose & Leadership, Recognition & Rewards, and Wellbeing.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

About Achievers

Achievers' employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization's values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]