Air Canada Named One of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the Seventh Consecutive Year

Award reflects ongoing engaged and energized workforce proud to #FlyTheFlag

MONTREAL, Nov. 22, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada today was named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers (2020) for the seventh consecutive year in an annual national employer survey by Mediacorp Canada Inc.

"We are honoured to be ranked again as one of Canada's top employers. This recognition for the seventh straight year validates our work making culture and employee engagement one of our core focuses. Our company culture which fosters an engaged workforce has become a true competitive advantage, and we are very proud of Air Canada's more than 33,000 dedicated employees who deliver excellent service safely to the 51 million customers we carry each year," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Senior Vice President, People, Culture and Communications, at Air Canada.

Air Canada's Top 100 Award

The Canada's Top 100 Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Starting with an initial list of more than 90,000 employers, Mediacorp graded those selected on eight criteria, which have remained constant since the project's inception: Physical Workplace; Work Atmosphere & Social; Health, Financial & Family Benefits; Vacation & Time-Off; Employee Communications; Performance Management; Training & Skills Development; and Community Involvement.

Mediacorp cited several unique employee support and engagement programs at Air Canada. These include: state-of-the-art training facilities; programs to promote health, fitness and wellness; generous benefits and perks for employees and their families and a consultative approach to workplace developments, such as recent head office renovations where Air Canada sought employee feedback on everything from storage space design to the final décor.

Working at Air Canada

Air Canada's reputation as one of Canada's Top 100 employers has made the airline a destination of choice for people seeking a challenging career. It receives 194,000 visits each month to the employment page of its website and on average there are 362 applicants per position for each vacancy filled. In 2018 alone, Air Canada hired more than 6,500 people.

For more information on career opportunities with Air Canada please visit www.aircanada.com/ca/en/aco/home/about/careers.html

In addition to being named one of the Top 100 Employers in Canada (2020), Air Canada has received other recognitions for employee engagement in 2019 including:

Air Canada was named a winner of the 2019 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards for the third consecutive year - one of 65 companies to receive the prize from the Talent Board . This award is presented to companies whose job candidates (totalling more than 195,000) rate them the highest.

was named a winner of the 2019 North American Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards for the third consecutive year - one of 65 companies to receive the prize from the . This award is presented to companies whose job candidates (totalling more than 195,000) rate them the highest. Air Canada named one of Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplace TM .for the fourth year in a row. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their employees in the workplace.

named one of 50 Most Engaged Workplace .for the fourth year in a row. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their employees in the workplace. Air Canada is recognized for Diversity in Leadership. at the 2019 Airline Strategy Awards in London, England . This inaugural prize recognizes an airline organization that promotes diversity among its senior leadership team.

is recognized for Diversity in Leadership. at the 2019 in . This inaugural prize recognizes an airline organization that promotes diversity among its senior leadership team. Air Canada named one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers for the fourth year in a row by Mediacorp Canada because, in part, of our partnerships with Ready, Willing and Able, the Indspire's Indigenous scholarship and award program, and our work with Jazz Aviation to create a partnership with First Nations Technical Institute to help young Aboriginal students become pilots. In addition to these initiatives, Air Canada is also recognized for logging notable advances for women and our long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community.

named one of Best Diversity Employers for the fourth year in a row by because, in part, of our partnerships with Ready, Willing and Able, the Indspire's Indigenous scholarship and award program, and our work with Jazz Aviation to create a partnership with First Nations Technical Institute to help young Aboriginal students become pilots. In addition to these initiatives, Air Canada is also recognized for logging notable advances for women and our long-standing support of the LGBTQ+ community. Air Canada was named one of Montreal's Top Employers for the sixth consecutive year in Mediacorp Canada Inc's survey. Air Canada was recognized for exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

