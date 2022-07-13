"We are thrilled with this recognition, as we value diversity, equity and inclusion as being paramount to our organization's success," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs. "We are committed to fostering an environment that brings together different talents and skills, and, in turn, helping our employees fulfill their purpose and achieve their goals within a diversified, equitable and inclusive work environment. Our various programs and initiatives to promote equal opportunities for everyone and a work environment that enables our employees to feel recognized and respected underscore our enduring commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion."

More than 10,000 professionals working for businesses with at least 500 employees in Canada were surveyed by market research group Statista for unbiased results, providing reliable insights to identify Canada's best employers for diversity. Evaluations were based on various criteria including statements on age, gender, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQ2+, general diversity in the current workplace and diversity among top executives/board.

Earlier this year, Air Canada was named to the Forbes list of "Canada's Best Employers 2022". In 2022, The airline was also recognized by Mediacorp for the ninth consecutive year as one of "Montreal's Top Employers".

People interested in taking their careers to new heights with Air Canada may find more information here. Additional information about Air Canada's people and programs are in its Corporate Sustainability Report, Citizens of the World .

