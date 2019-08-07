Air Canada Named Favorite Airline in North America at the 2019 The Trazees Awards

Awards reflect preference of millennials, the world's fastest growing travel demographic

MONTREAL, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada was named Favorite Airline in North America in a survey of global millennial travelers at the 2019 The Trazees awards, an international award that recognizes the best in travel across a broad range of categories by the readers of the popular travel web publication, trazeetravel.com.

"We are honoured to receive this important recognition from millennial travelers around the world, the fastest growing travel demographic," said Andrew Yiu, Vice President of Product at Air Canada. "This award solidifies Air Canada as ahead of the curve when it comes to capturing this growing market and as a global leading carrier focused on a superior product offering and excellent customer service. It also complements our award of Best Airline in North America for a Third Straight Year at the recent 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards."

At a ceremony for The Trazees in Chicago, Air Canada was presented the award. Trazee Travel is a web publication aimed at travelers aged 25–40 and part of the FXExpress Publications, Inc. family of publications, which includes Global Traveler and whereverfamily.com. Reader votes for the best in travel across a range of categories were collected December 2018–March 2019.

The Trazees is the latest award to be won by Air Canada, which was rated the Best Airline in North America at the 2019 Skytrax World Airline Awards and remains the only Skytrax Four Star international network carrier in North America. Other recent awards include:

Skytrax – World's Best Business Class Lounge Dining, Best Airline Staff in Canada , Best Business Class in North America and Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in North America in 2019

, Best Business Class in and Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness in in 2019 Global Traveler 's Leisure Lifestyle Awards - Best Premium-Economy Class and Best for Onboard Entertainment

's Leisure Lifestyle Awards - Best Premium-Economy Class and Best for Onboard Entertainment The Freddie Awards' 210 Award for the airline in the Americas whose loyalty program value vote rating was trending higher, recognizing the growing appeal of Aeroplan

PAX International Readership Awards - Outstanding Food Service by a Carrier in North America and Best Business Class Amenity Kit in the Americas

and Best Business Class Amenity Kit in the Americas TripAdvisor Traveller's Choice Awards – Best Business Class in North America

Business Traveler USA - Best North American Airline for International Travel and Best North American Airline for Inflight Experience

- Best North American Airline for International Travel and Best North American Airline for Inflight Experience Frequent Business Traveler GlobeRunner Awards - Best Airline in the Americas and Best Business Class Airport Lounge (both awards shared with Star Alliance partner United Airlines)

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 54 in the United States and 100 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,317 airports in 193 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook.

