Air Canada Named Best North American Airline for International Travel by Business Traveler USA

MONTREAL, Dec. 9, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada was named Best North American Airline for International Travel for the 12th consecutive year at the 2019 Best in Business Travel Awards by readers of leading frequent business traveller magazine Business Traveler USA.

"We are delighted to be consistently recognized as a North American leader in international travel by those who frequently fly a variety of airlines. We have strategically linked more than 50 US cities to our powerful global network through our Canadian hubs with easy and seamless connections. Our extensive schedule together with our state-of-the-art aircraft, customer-focused products and award-winning service all validate the ongoing initiatives we are undertaking in our journey towards becoming a global champion. I want to thank our 33,000 dedicated employees worldwide for their incredible work transporting our customers safely and comfortably in a very competitive global market," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

Business Traveler USA invites its readers annually to select the top travel providers across the globe, noting that business travellers are always the first to identify the best products and services essential to success and return on the traveller's investment.

More information about Air Canada's array of services for business travel ranging from small to medium to large corporations is at: www.aircanada.com/businesstravel

Business Traveler USA's Best North American Airline for International Travel is the latest award won by Air Canada this year, following:

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline serving nearly 220 airports on six continents. Canada's flag carrier is among the 20 largest airlines in the world and in 2018 served nearly 51 million customers. Air Canada provides scheduled passenger service directly to 62 airports in Canada, 53 in the United States and 101 in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, Mexico, Central America and South America. Air Canada is a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network serving 1,250 airports in 195 countries. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax, which also named Air Canada the 2019 Best Airline in North America. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow @AirCanada on Twitter and join Air Canada on Facebook

