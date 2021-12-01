Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year

MONTREAL, Dec. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Air Canada has been named the Best Airline in North America for the third straight year by the readers of Global Traveler. The airline also won for Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness for the second consecutive year in the 18th edition of the GT Tested Reader Survey of the magazine's readership of frequent business and luxury travelers.

Additionally, in its annual ratings for 2022, APEX has reaffirmed Air Canada as a Five-Star Global Airline in the APEX Official Airline Ratings, based on customer feedback. For the 2022 awards, nearly one million flights were evaluated by passengers across more than 600 airlines from around the world using a five-star scale. The APEX Official Airline Ratings were created based on neutral, third-party passenger feedback and insights gathered through APEX's partnership with TripIt from Concur and independently certified by an external auditing company.

"Thank you to our passionate employees who've worked tirelessly as we welcome our customers back. Without these dedicated employees and our loyal customers, being recognized with Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America and Best Airline Cabin Cleanliness, as well as APEX's five-star rating and Business Traveler's Best North American Airline for International Travel wouldn't be possible," said Lucie Guillemette, Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer at Air Canada.

"The award-winning corporate culture we have built and cultivated over the past decade, rooted in resilience, teamwork, and empathy, is a key strength. It is our culture that allowed us to pivot quickly, while keeping customers at the centre of everything we did as we responded early in the pandemic, and this continues. Our positive culture, combined with the appeal of Air Canada's iconic brand, is enabling us to reinvent ourselves to seize the many opportunities in the post-COVID marketplace."

Business Traveler Magazine also recently named Air Canada the Best North American Airline for International Travel as voted by its readership and the airline took home gold in all six Canadian categories of StudentUniverse's annual student airline survey:

Best for international travel (Canada)

Best for travel within Canada (Canada)

Best value for students and youth in 2021 (Canada)

Best service for students and youth in 2021 (Canada)

Safest during COVID-19 (Canada)

Overall best airline for students and youth in 2021 (Canada)

These honours are the latest in a number of awards affirming Air Canada's accomplishments in key aspects of its business including people, product and employee engagement. Earlier this year, Air Canada was recognized by the FXExpress Publications, Inc's family of brands, which named Air Canada as a winner of six additional awards:

Leisure Lifestyle Awards

Best Airline for Onboard Entertainment for the third consecutive year

Best Premium Economy Class for the third consecutive year

Best Airline for Onboard Menu for the third consecutive year

The Trazees: Aimed at travellers aged 25–40

Favorite Airline in North America for the third consecutive year

Wherever Awards: Aimed at the modern travelling family

Best Family-Friendly Airline in North America for the third consecutive year

for the third consecutive year Best Family Friendly International Airline for the second consecutive year

Other major awards and recognitions recently received by Air Canada include:

The Skytrax World Airline Awards are the latest recognitions Air Canada has received for its products and customer service, and the airline remains the only Skytrax Four-star international network carrier in North America :

: Skytrax Best Airline Staff in North America



Skytrax Best Airline Staff in Canada



Skytrax Best Business Class Lounge in North America



Skytrax COVID-19 Airline Excellence





Air Canada was selected among the top companies within the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, which celebrates the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. This latest award followed the airline being recently named as one of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to employee engagement.





was selected among the top companies within the 2021 Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® Awards, which celebrates the top 50 employers that make engagement, alignment and recognition central to the employee experience. This latest award followed the airline being recently named as one of the 50 Most Engaged Workplaces for the fifth consecutive year for its commitment to employee engagement. Recognized as one of Canada's Best Diversity Employers 2021 by Mediacorp for its partnerships to create inclusive workplaces for employees from five diverse groups: women, visible minorities, persons with disabilities, Aboriginal peoples, and lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBTQ2) people.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest domestic and international airline, and in 2019 was among the top 20 largest airlines in the world. It is Canada's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada is the only international network carrier in North America to receive a Four-Star ranking according to independent U.K. research firm Skytrax. In 2021, Air Canada was named Global Traveler's Best Airline in North America for the third straight year. In January 2021, Air Canada received APEX's Diamond Status Certification for the Air Canada CleanCare+ biosafety program for managing COVID-19, the only airline in Canada to attain the highest APEX ranking. Air Canada has also committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. For more information, please visit: aircanada.com/media, follow Air Canada on Twitter and LinkedIn, and join Air Canada on Facebook.

